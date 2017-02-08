Why is the FBI outsourcing some of its high-tech work to an Israeli company?

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order Pause

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:25 Mavs lose in vintage game from Nowitzki

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:34 Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

0:42 Video shows attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old girl