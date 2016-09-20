Perry survives to dance another week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

He’s hardly the judges’ favorite, but former Texas Gov. Rick Perry was supported by enough of the viewing audience Tuesday night to survive to perform for another week on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
The longest-serving governor in Texas history and the two-time failed Republican presidential candidate jumped for joy when it was announced that he survived the first cut on the popular television competition. It was a surprise to many because Perry had the lowest scores of any of the contestants after two dance numbers — a cha cha that scored 20 out of 40 possible points from the judges and a quickstep to the theme of Green Acres that got a 22.
The first “celebrity” to get the boot was Disney actor Jake T. Austin, who played Grand Prairie native Selena Gomez’s little brother on Wizards of Waverly Place.
Thousands of Dancing with the Stars fans took to social media to express shock that Perry survived. But participants raise money for charity, and Perry’s chosen cause is veterans, so a lot of big-name politicians, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, were urging support for America’s military heroes.
“The judges are biased. They are shocked that @GovernorPerry is safe but after 3 decades he has a loyal following used to voting 4 him,” longtime Perry adviser Deidre Delisi tweeted after her former boss was declared “safe” for the week.
Among the top-performing contestants to also advance are Olympians Laurie Hernandez and Ryan Lochte, actress Marilu Henner, singer Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, former NFL star Calvin Johnson and Indy race car driver James Hinchcliffe.
Another low-scoring competitor who survived is rapper Vanilla Ice.
Supporters and curious observers flocked to Twitter and other social media to praise Perry’s survival.
“In a not-too-difficult-to-imagine alternate reality, Rick Perry is 49 days from winning the WH, and (Donald) Trump is sweating out round 1 of DWTS,” tweeted Sam Stein, the senior politics editor at Huffington Post.
A Twitter account run by Texas legislative staffers noted: “Breaking News-In the same manner as dispatching Jim Hightower, Rick Perry defies odds and becomes 1st Aggie to make 2nd round of DWTS.” That’s a reference to the Democrat that Perry defeated in the 1990 race for Texas agriculture commissioner, the former governor’s first statewide race.
But critics pounced on Twitter as well.
“Need proof that reality shows are rigged? Rick Perry survived the first elimination round on @ABCNetwork’s Dancing with the Stars,” tweeted Ben Garrett, who identified himself as a journalist in Tennessee.
Matthew P. Buckley, who identifies himself as a family practice doctor on his Twitter account, wrote, “Rick Perry’s scores were deservedly horrible. But he got what was left of his campaign network in Texas to turn out the vote.”
