Texas reaction to Gorsuch selection split along party lines

The positive reaction from Texas Republicans to the nomination of Neil Gorsuch, a 49-year-old member of a Denver-based appeals court, was swift and strong.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, praised the nominee, saying, “Like the renowned justice he is set to replace, Judge Gorsuch is brilliant and immensely talented. He has impeccable qualifications, having clerked at the Supreme Court, excelled in private practice, served at the highest levels of the Justice Department, and garnered a stellar reputation over the past decade as an appellate judge.”
He has a proven track record of honoring the Constitution, following the text of the law, and refraining from imposing his policy preferences from the bench.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Added Cruz: “More importantly, though, he also mirrors Justice Scalia in that he has a proven track record of honoring the Constitution, following the text of the law, and refraining from imposing his policy preferences from the bench.”
Cruz once was considered a potential nominee for the high court post.
There’s no such thing as a smooth confirmation process in today’s Washington, but Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, foresees an easier path for Gorsuch than some of the other nominees Trump might have chosen.
“The President has picked a mainstream nominee unanimously supported by Democrats in the past,” Cornyn said. “I hope my colleagues across the aisle will allow an up-or-down vote on this bipartisan, highly qualified nominee.”
Likewise, the negative reaction from Texas Democrats was fast and furious.
Gorsuch has a record of siding with rich and powerful corporations against workers.
Texas Democratic Party Deputy Executive Director Manny Garcia
“Loser President Donald Trump has only been in office for 12 days, and he's already shown a blatant disregard for everyday families, checks and balances, and American values,” Texas Democratic Party Deputy Executive Director Manny Garcia said.
“It is no surprise he has chosen Judge Neil Gorsuch for the nation’s High Court. Gorsuch has a record of siding with rich and powerful corporations against workers. Trump only cares about Trump, not every day working families.”
Texas abortion rights activists branded Gorsuch as a threat to women’s rights.
