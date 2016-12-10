Trinity River Vision could become reality after Congress passes massive water bill

Fort Worth congresswoman Kay Granger’s $910 million dream to revitalize the Trinity River is one step closer to reality after the Senate passed a massive water infrastructure bill on Saturday.
The Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act passed the Senate by a vote of 78-21 after being approved by the House last week.
The $5 billion bill includes $526 million in funding for the Trinity River Vision project, a massive infrastructure effort headed by Granger’s son to revitalize the near north side of the Trinity River.
The project aims to revamp the 88 miles of the Trinity River that flows through Fort Worth and to create an urban waterfront community called Panther Island.
“I have been a staunch advocate for TRV since its beginning, and have worked every step of the way to make this vitally important flood and economic development project a reality,” Granger said in a statement.
Granger, R-Fort Worth, began working on efforts to restore the river as mayor of Fort Worth over 20 years ago.
“With an estimated economic impact of over $1 billion to the area, TRV will bring jobs and opportunities to people throughout our region and make necessary improvements to outdated flood protection infrastructure along 88 miles of the Trinity River,” Granger said. “New economic development will transform the river into the heart of our community – adding 800 acres to our dynamic downtown, and connecting it to our world-class Cultural District and Stockyards.”
The massive water bill, which funds projects nationwide, heads to President Barack Obama’s desk for final approval and is likely to become law since it carried a veto-proof level of support in Congress.
“It’s a very critical piece of infrastructure that will provide needed flood protection and economic stimulus to that particular region of Fort Worth,” Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Fort Worth, said in September.
The Trinity River portion of the bill was criticized by some Democrats in Congress this year.
“The passage of this important legislation is a dream come true for Fort Worth. After many years, the Trinity River will finally be treated like the prized possession it is,” Granger said.
