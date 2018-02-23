Teen girl who hatched plan for home invasion that left young father dead gets 20 years

1:59 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 21

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 21

1:45 Trying to support a survivor of domestic abuse but don't know how? Here are a few tips

2:30 Stop school shooters. Here are the warning signs

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 14

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, February 14

1:58 Student reporter interviews classmates hiding from gunman in Florida high school

0:24 Thoughtful T-rex caught on camera delivering cookies to police department