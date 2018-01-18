Human remains are identified as Arlington woman; police investigating homicide

Human remains discovered in Mansfield in August 2015 have been identified as a woman from Arlington who police believe died by homicide.

The Mansfield Police Department said Thursday that the remains were identified as Tammie Michelle Washington of Arlington, born in 1971.

The remains were found and reported to police on Aug. 29, 2015, in the 700 block of Mitchell Road. They were removed by crime scene personnel and transported to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, which confirmed that the remains were human and ruled the death a homicide.

A Texas Rangers forensic artist created computerized images of the victim that were later released to the public for help in making an identification.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a computerized image created by a forensic artist of a woman whose remains were found in August 2015 in Mansfield. Mansfield Police Department

A local woman who saw the images on social media contacted police stating that the images closely resembled a friend named Tammie Washington.

Detectives located Washington’s relatives, who provided DNA samples for comparison. The University of North Texas Health Science Center's forensics DNA team identified the victim as Washington. Mansfield police said she had last been heard from in 2005.

Police are investigating Washington’s death and are asking anyone with information related to this case to call detectives at 817-276-4736 or Mansfield police at 817-473-0211.