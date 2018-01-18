Human remains found in August 2015 have been identified as Tammie Michelle Washington of Arlington, born in 1971.
Human remains found in August 2015 have been identified as Tammie Michelle Washington of Arlington, born in 1971. Mansfield Police Department Handout
Human remains found in August 2015 have been identified as Tammie Michelle Washington of Arlington, born in 1971. Mansfield Police Department Handout

Crime

Human remains are identified as Arlington woman; police investigating homicide

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 18, 2018 04:07 PM

MANSFIELD

Human remains discovered in Mansfield in August 2015 have been identified as a woman from Arlington who police believe died by homicide.

The Mansfield Police Department said Thursday that the remains were identified as Tammie Michelle Washington of Arlington, born in 1971.

The remains were found and reported to police on Aug. 29, 2015, in the 700 block of Mitchell Road. They were removed by crime scene personnel and transported to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office, which confirmed that the remains were human and ruled the death a homicide.

A Texas Rangers forensic artist created computerized images of the victim that were later released to the public for help in making an identification.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

mansfield human remains 2015
This is a computerized image created by a forensic artist of a woman whose remains were found in August 2015 in Mansfield.
Mansfield Police Department

A local woman who saw the images on social media contacted police stating that the images closely resembled a friend named Tammie Washington.

Detectives located Washington’s relatives, who provided DNA samples for comparison. The University of North Texas Health Science Center's forensics DNA team identified the victim as Washington. Mansfield police said she had last been heard from in 2005.

Police are investigating Washington’s death and are asking anyone with information related to this case to call detectives at 817-276-4736 or Mansfield police at 817-473-0211.

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

Pause
Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 1:28

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 2:30

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explain why he owes the IRS 3:01

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explain why he owes the IRS

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale 0:50

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time. 0:41

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.

  • How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com


Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 10

Pause
Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction 1:28

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 27

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County 2:30

Libertarian Presidential Candidate arrested in Wise County

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explain why he owes the IRS 3:01

Tax Assessor candidate Mike Snyder explain why he owes the IRS

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale 0:50

It's not just us, baby aardvarks also try to avoid the scale

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time. 0:41

He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time.

  • Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

    A Tarrant County District Court Judge sentenced Ricci Bradden to 75 years in prison for the May 2016 slaying of Anthony "T.J." Antell at a Walgreens store in Arlington. Following the sentencing hearing on Thursday, Anthony's wife, Crystal Antell, spoke to the media.

Wife of slain 'Good Samaritan' speaks after killers' conviction

View More Video