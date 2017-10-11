Plano couple to be sentenced for lying to FBI about sons’ involvement with ISIS

A Planocouple will be sentenced Wednesday for lying to the FBI about their sons supporting ISIS, the international terrorist group.
Mohammad Ali and his wife Sumaiya faced up to eight years in prison for lying to agents about international terrorism. But according to court documents, they pleaded guilty and struck a deal, receiving probation and a $5,000 fine.
Documents show the couple's two sons traveled from Egypt to Syria via Turkey between October and December 2014 to fight for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.
The documents show that Mohammad and Sumaiya Ali knew about their sons' plans and were in contact with them while they were overseas, trading travel plans and updates via email. Read the full story at WFAA.com
