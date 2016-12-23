Former Denton animal shelter employee accused of killing kitten

Police are investigating a former Denton animal shelter employee for animal cruelty after he allegedly killed a kitten.
When officers responded on Dec. 16 to the Linda McNatt Animal Adoption Center on Elm Street, a witness reported that a former employee had killed a kitten on his last day working at the center, a police news release said.
A witness told police that she was in the cat area with the former employee on Dec. 15 and said he was trying to change a kitten’s collar when the kitten became irritated and bit the suspect on the hand.
The witness told police that he then forcefully threw the kitten to the floor, killing it.
The suspect did not report the bite from the kitten, as is policy to do so at the shelter, and did not seek any medical attention for the kitten. He also allegedly logged the kitten out of the system as “sick, died in shelter,” according to the news release.
Denton police have not released the name of the suspect.
They are investigating the incident as cruelty of a non-livestock animal.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
