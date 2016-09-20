Slain TWU student apparently went to suspect’s home before she was killed

The Texas Woman's University student found dead in Grapevine last week apparently met the man accused of killing her at a Denton bar Tuesday night and later went to his home in Haslet, before she was dismembered and burned in a blue wading pool, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday morning.
Jacqueline Vandagriff, 24, was found dead by firefighters in Acorn Woods Park near Lake Grapevine about 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Police linked the kiddie pool to Charles Dean Bryant, 30, of Haslet, who remains in jail on a capital murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.
The two were seen together on video at two Denton bars, Fry Street Public House and Shots and Crafts. They were seen leaving Shots and Crafts at about 9:45 p.m., the affidavit says.
Cell phone data traced Vandagriff to the area near Bryant's home in Haslet at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the affidavit says. About 4:41 a.m., Bryant was seen on video at a Wal-Mart near his home purchasing a shovel.
In Bryant's backyard, detectives later found "evidence that someone started to dig a hole in the ground," according to the affidavit. They also found a "round patch of grass where it appears a kiddie pool would have recently been."
Detectives interviewed Bryant's roommate and ex-girlfriend and both said Bryant had a kiddie pool similar to the one where Vandagriff was found.
Detectives also found Vandagriff's purse in the trash at Bryant's home in Haslet, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also said Bryant's ex-girlfriend has a protective order against him stemming from a stalking and harassment complaint.
In a separate matter, UNT spokeswoman Margarita Venegas confirmed that Bryant had a recent history with UNT police beginning Aug. 24, when a female student filed a complaint against him.
Campus police issued a no-trespass order against Bryant, but he was accused of violating it, arrested and charged with criminal trespassing Sept. 6. He was released the same day.
The next day, UNT police learned he had continued to try to contact the student and issued a warrant for stalking. He was arrested Sept. 7, and that same day, campus police obtained an emergency protective order from Denton County for the female student. He was released from jail Sept. 9, records show, and accused of violating the emergency order on Sept. 17, just a few days after Vandagriff was killed.
"As far as we know, there is no connection to the Grapevine murder," Venegas said. "Bryant is not affiliated in any way with UNT, never been a student or employee."
Investigators still are looking into whether Bryant and Vandagriff met through social media. Someone used her Twitter account Friday — after her body had been found — to tweet “Never knew I could feel like this.” Eberling said police are aware of the tweet.
Never knew I could feel like this— boring blonde (@nochillblonde) September 16, 2016
“We’re looking at any type of social media she had any connection to, to find out if she had communicated with this person before,” Eberling said. “It takes time to recover that kind of information.”
Bryant posted odd status updates on his Facebook page after the body was found:
Teach you tricks that will blow your mindPosted by Charles Dean Bryant on Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Full moon.. lets see what trouble I can get intoPosted by Charles Dean Bryant on Thursday, September 15, 2016
