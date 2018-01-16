They were taking a cross-country trip — with 677 pounds of pot, police say

A California couple appeared to be taking a scenic trip in their motor home Sunday, when they were pulled over in Wise County, near Rhome.
A search of the vehicle turned up 677 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana, according to the Wise County Messenger. The motor home was pulled over at about 4 p.m. Sunday, just east of U.S. 287.
David Kwan, 59, was at the wheel and travelling with Cuixin Chen, 46. Both are residents of Garden., Calif., according to WFAA. They each face felony drug possession charges, as well as intent to distribute.
The pot seized by the Wise County Sheriff's Office is valued at more than $2 million.
Kwan and Chen were believed to be on their way to Dallas, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told the Messenger. They remained in the Wise County Jail Tuesday with bail set at $35,000 for each.
