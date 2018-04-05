Need a job? This Mansfield electronics company wants to hire 150 people

One of Mansfield's biggest employers is hiring.
Mouser Electronics Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, wants to hire 150 people as part of its ongoing expansion. The company distributes semiconductors and electronic components.
The jobs, all full-time, will be at the company's global headquarters and distribution center in Mansfield.
"The electronic component industry as a whole is experiencing strong growth due to the increased global demand for electronics, especially in automotive and industrial applications and smart technologies," Tracey Mellenthin, Mouser vice president of human resources, said in an email. "As a global leader in the distribution of electronic components, Mouser in particular has experienced steady, double-digit growth year-over-year for the past seven years."
The company has 22 offices and more than 2,000 employees worldwide, including about 1,650 people in Mansfield.
Mouser has 600,000 customers in 170 countries.
The new jobs include medical, dental and vision coverage, paid holidays and vacation, a 401(k) match and employee discounts on products. Mouser now has an on-site health clinic and fitness center, according to a news release.
Two years ago, Mouser added 250,000 square feet to its warehouse operation, and another expansion is planned, a company official said.
Job openings include order pullers, warehouse supervisors, customer service assistants, web developers, pricing specialists and management. Applications who speak multiple languages — especially Portugese — are encouraged to apply.
On online application is available.
