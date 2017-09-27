Where might Amazon land here? Fort Worth, other cities pitching their sites

Fort Worth’s Panther Island development may be part of the North Texas bid to snag the second Amazon headquarters.
The possible site came out at a City Council meeting Tuesday night when Fort Worth Transportation Authority board member Jeff Davis mentioned the downtown project as a great location for the online retailer.
“We have the best location in the world for Amazon on Panther Island,” Davis said, before noting that the council’s decision to not devote property tax revenue to expand bus service could hurt Fort Worth’s chance of winning the new headquarters. Amazon has listed public transit among its site criteria.
“If Fort Worth can’t get a quorum or even have a conversation about building a mass transit system, what message does that send not just to Amazon but to all of the other businesses seeking to relocate?” Davis asked the council.
Panther Island, the name for the big Trinity River development envisioned once a bypass channel is added to the Trinity River, is one of the few Fort Worth locations with enough space to accommodate Amazon’s needs for a second headquarters. It’s reportedly being considered by area leaders as part of a regional bid that will be submitted. Amazon has said it wants 500,000 square feet of office space initially on a site with about 100 acres for potential growth. It expects the new campus to employ as many as 50,000 people.
In Dallas, Trinity Groves announced earlier this week that it has partnered with real estate developer KDC and architect Gensler to submit a proposal for the Amazon headquarters. The Trinity Groves development is located at the base of the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and has over 80 acres of developable land.
“Trinity Groves offers the ability for Amazon to start building now on an unparalleled site in a city that would be thrilled to have them here. Amazon asked for and is prioritizing ‘certified or shovel-ready infill opportunities’ and Trinity Groves checks those boxes and more,” said Jim Reynolds, Development Partner for Trinity Groves in a CBS11 report.
The city of Frisco has put together a video showing off the benefits of locating near the Dallas Cowboys STar facilities, FC Dallas and Jamba Juice’s headquarters.
“Frisco is primed to have you,” Mayor Jeff Cheney says in a two-minute video made specifically to woo Amazon.
Denton officials are also preparing information for a potential bid and have launched a social media campaign encouraging Denton residents to share what they love about the city with Amazon.
“We don’t have to scurry about trying to look cool for Amazon. It’s who we are already,” Kim Phillips, vice president of the Denton Convention & Visitors Bureau, wrote in a blog post. “We complete the DFW bid’s relevance to the desired Amazon community lifestyle.”
We love Denton. Now it's time to let @amazon know about it! We're trying to convince Amazon to open their second headquarters here, so let's show them how to go #Dentoning in style! Use the hashtag #HQ2DentonTX on your posts to show them the best of Denton and why they should move here! More details at @kphlipper's blog at discoverdenton.com/blog!
Star-Telegram reporter Sandra Baker contributed to this article.
Andrea Ahles: 817-390-7631, @andreaahles
