Is firm tied to Fort Worth police group headquarters project done?

It looks like 4D Circle may be circling the drain.
4D Circle is the company that convinced the Fort Worth Police Officers Association to build a $4.4 million, 5-story office building and headquarters in the central business district — only to leave them with not much more than an empty lot.
The police officers’ association is suing 4D Circle for breach of contract, among other things. The group feels duped by its founder, Mantford Hawkins, especially after learning that 4D Circle not only miscalculated the building’s size by 10,000 square feet but took more than $1 million the association had already paid and used it on other projects.
Now when you go to 4D Circle’s website you get a warning that says access to the domain is blocked. Before there were fancy graphics and youtube videos and text explaining the wonders of the company and their vision to build better communities through better buildings.
“I don’t know what to say about the website. I don’t think they have anybody working for them anymore,” said Chris Lyster, the attorney representing the FWPOA.
Adding to 4D Circle’s woes is a request by their attorney Frank Hill to be released from the case. The pleading says “good cause exists for withdrawal” since there is a “breakdown in communications between the clients and counsel, and differences of opinion on how to best defend this lawsuit.”
The document says 4D Circle’s owners consented to Hill backing out, and Lyster says he doesn’t have a problem with it, either. State District Judge R.H. Wallace has yet to rule on the request. Hill did not return a phone call seeking comment and a hearing on the request is set for March 16.
Stay tuned.
Comments