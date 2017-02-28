Topgolf to hold ‘auditions’ for 500 jobs in Fort Worth

When Topgolf opens its first Fort Worth location in May, you can expect big crowds. But there will also be an army of Topgolf employees ready to handle the onslaught.
The Dallas-based entertainment company announced Tuesday it plans to hire 500 people for its new location near downtown, and will host “auditions” beginning March 13.
Topgolf is looking for servers, bartenders, kitchen, maintenance, and guest services staff, among other positions, and it encourages applicants to register for a recruitment event online at topgolf.com/careers. Some of the top management positions have already been filled, according to a company representative.
The recruitment events or auditions will include team-building challenges, idea factories, and X-Factor style panel interviews. In other words, don’t expect to just fill out an application and leave.
The auditions won’t take place at the Topgolf Fort Worth location, 2201 E. 4th Street, according to a news release. Job applicants will get details on the location after they fill out a form online.
Fort Worth will become Topgolf’s 32nd location. The fast-expanding company, which also has locations in Dallas and The Colony, has attracted a loya following with its interactive driving range and lounge atmosphere that also includes an extensive menu of food and drinks, hundreds of flatscreen TVs and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays. Players of all skill levels can get in the swing of things, hitting microchipped golf balls at targets on the driving range to earn points.
Topgolf’s new 65,000-square-foot venue near downtown is slated to open in early May, and anyone who gets hired to work there will receive free Topgolf game play, food and beverage discounts, plus the chance to get health benefits and participate in a 401(k), according to the company.
