Before landing in Washington, Rex Tillerson was highest paid CEO in DFW

Rex Tillerson, who took over as President Trump’s Secretary of State this week, topped our list of top-paid execs in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2015.
According to proxy filings made last year, former Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson earned total compensation of $24,261,291, topping the Star-Telegram executive pay database. That reflects what he was paid in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available. Filings detailing executive pay for last year won’t be out until this spring. Most of his pay package came from $18.2 million in stock awards.
Top CEO salaries in North Texas
The Star-Telegram has compiled a list of the highest paid executives in DFW, based on filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Publicly traded companies must report the salaries, bonuses and stock awards for top executives. The figures here reflect pay for 2015; the database will be updated as new filings are made.
After being tapped to run the State Department, Tillerson retired from his position at Exxon Mobil at the end of the year. In January, the Irving-based oil company, which owns XTO Energy in Fort Worth, gave the Wichita Falls native a $180 million retirement package in exchange for more than 2 million Exxon shares that Tillerson gave up to comply with government ethics rules.
The Star-Telegram’s executive compensation database was compiled from Securities and Exchange Commission filings made in 2016 that report the salaries, bonuses and stock awards for top executives at publicly-traded companies.
Rex Tillerson
Age: 64
Company: Exxon Mobil
Tenure: 2006 to 2016
Total compensation: $24,261,291
Salary: $3.05 million
Bonus: $2.38 million
Stock awards: $18.29 million
Career: Tillerson received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at University of Texas in Austin in 1975. He then joined Exxon Mobil as a production engineer and held various senior roles including executive vice president of ExxonMobil Development Company. He was elected chairman and chief executive in January 2006.
