Goosehead Insurance bringing 150 employees to new HQ in Westlake

Goosehead Insurance, a fast-growing agency and franchiser, is relocating its corporate headquarters from Irving to the Solana business park in Westlake.
The company has signed a lease for 62,000 square foot in office space at Solana, which recently completed a $70 million renovation. It plans to move about 150 employees to Westlake by Aug. 1 from its current home office on Royal Lane, said Mark Jones, the company’s CEO.
Goosehead, founded in 2003, is one of the country’s largest personal line agencies, selling policies offered by a variety of major insurers for automotive, homeowners, renters, motorycle, boat and other coverage, Jones said. Over the last five years, the company has opened 250 franchises in Texas, California, Florida, Virginia and Illinois.
In a statement, Jeff Eckert, a managing director with JLL in Dallas, said Goosehead joins a roster of companies that includes Sabre, TD Ameritrade, Marsh & McLennan, Verizon, Wells Fargo, Fidelity and Charles Schwab with operations in the Westlake-Southlake area. JLL negotiated the lease on behalf of the landlord, Equity Office Properties.
“Significant capital investments to the infrastructure, recent high-end renovations to the real estate itself and strong institutional ownership from Equity Office have made Solana a real option for companies like Goosehead Insurance to strongly consider for its office space needs,” Eckert said in the statement.
Solana has 1.2 million square feet of Class A office space and 44,000 square feet of retail space. The development has a recently renovated 38,000-square-foot Larry North Fitness Center, a full-service Marriott hotel and conference center, and numerous restaurants.
Goosehead Insurance also has a sales office in Fort Worth on South University Drive.
Steve Kaskovich: 817-390-7773, @stevekasko
Comments