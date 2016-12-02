Leddy’s shutting Sundance Square store at month’s end

M.L. Leddy’s, a family-owned boot and saddle maker and Western wear retailer with roots dating to 1922, is closing its Leddy’s Ranch store in Sundance Square downtown and consolidating inventory at its Stockyard location.
“Sundance Square was a great place for us to be, since the location at 4th and Houston exposed our brand to a wide variety of clientele from all over the world,” co-owner Wilson Franklin, who is M.L. Leddy’s grandson, said in a statement. “However, we now feel it is time to bring our family back together in our Stockyards location.”
The Stockyards store is at 2455 N. Main St., at the northwest corner of North Main and Exchange Avenue.
Leddy’s opened the store at 410 Houston St. in November 2003, in space previously occupied by the Milan Gallery. It also has a store in San Angelo in West Texas, where the family moved the business in 1936. It opened the Stockyards store in 1941, according to its website.
The consolidation is scheduled for early next year. Signs in the Sundance Square store tell customers that all sales are final as of Dec. 1. Most of the merchandise in the store is on sale at 30 percent off.
“This is not about downsizing,” co-owner Martha Franklin said in a statement. “We simply want to bring all of our talented people together, and offer our customers more of what makes M.L. Leddy’s so special.”
Carolyn Alvey, a Sundance Square spokeswoman, said Sundance will begin marketing the space for lease.
Sandra Baker: 817-390-7727, @SandraBakerFWST
