Check out George W. Bush's presidential center at no cost — for a limited time

Want to check out the George W. Bush Presidential Center?
If so, this month might just be the right time to do it — for free.
To mark the fifth anniversary of the center opening, anyone who visits the center in Dallas between April 20-27 will pay no admission.
The Bush Center, which was dedicated April 25, 2013, has hosted more than 1 million visitors. It includes a library, institute, research area, gift shop and more.
"The George W. Bush Presidential Center has made an impressionable impact on the Dallas community during the last five years," said Mark Flagg, president of the Northern Trust Dallas Region that is helping cover the cost of this celebration. "Northern Trust is proud of our affiliation with this living landmark and is looking forward to the celebration with our community."
During the week of celebration, new memorabilia will be displayed at the center, former employees of the Bush administration will be present to talk to guests and family activities ranging from lawn games to balloon artists will be available. A new exhibit — First Ladies, Style of Influence — also will be on display through Oct. 1.
Free samples of Laura Bush's Cowboy Cookies will be available and The Courtyard Cafe will offer specials featuring the favorite dishes of George W. and Laura Bush.
Local athletes
Nearly 100 local student-athletes and coaches soon will head to Italy.
It's part of the Tricolore Youth Sports Games, hosted in a Fort Worth Sister city — Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Local athletes and coaches will stay in an Olympic-style village with thousands of athletes from across the world as they compete in events with athletes from 30 counties.
“The Games offer an international experience you can’t get as a casual tourist,” said Michael Jacobsson, who chairs the Fort Worth Sister Cities Sports Games. “The athletes will remember this trip for the rest of their lives.”
These games are held every four years in Reggio Emilia.
Fort Worth athletes — who will compete in girls volleyball, girls and boys tennis, girls and boys swimming and boys baseball — will be the only representatives from the United States.
Key election dates
April 23-May 1 — Early voting for the May 5 city and school board election
May 5 — Election day
May 14-18 — Early voting for primary runoff
May 22 — Primary runoff election
June 14-16 —Republican Party state convention in San Antonio
June 21-23 — Texas Democratic Party state convention in Fort Worth
