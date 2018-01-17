Damon Billeck, diagnosed with bone cancer at age nine, poses in his Captain America costume. The "Avengers" character, and the actor who plays him, have served as an inspiration to the 13-year-old cancer patient.
Damon Billeck, diagnosed with bone cancer at age nine, poses in his Captain America costume. The "Avengers" character, and the actor who plays him, have served as an inspiration to the 13-year-old cancer patient. Courtesy of Brian Billeck
Damon Billeck, diagnosed with bone cancer at age nine, poses in his Captain America costume. The "Avengers" character, and the actor who plays him, have served as an inspiration to the 13-year-old cancer patient. Courtesy of Brian Billeck

Latest News

'Avengers' star motivates 13-year-old Texan fighting cancer for third time

By Lena Blietz

lblietz@star-telegram.com

January 17, 2018 07:01 PM

Thirteen-year-old Damon Bellick may or may not know superheroes aren't real, but it doesn't matter.

No one is going to stop him, because Captain America and other heroes are motivating him to fight cancer for the third time in four years.

During Houston's ice storm Wednesday, Damon dedicated a sled ride down his cancer shelter's parking garage to Chris Evans, the actor who portrays Captain America in Marvel's cinematic universe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Pause
Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth 1:30

Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game 1:14

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • 13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

    While battling bone cancer for the third time in four years, 13-year-old Damon Billeck looks to Captain America for motivation. When the cancer returned last January, the doctor asked the young San Antonio native if he understood what was happening to him. Damon's father, Brian Billeck, said Damon responded with, "yes, I can do this all day," quoting a line from "Captain America: Civil War." Brian tweeted his son's response and tagged Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America in the "Avengers" movies, which Evans retweeted. Several months later, after Damon fell into a coma from a trial medication, Evans sent out a message to all his followers to keep Damon in their prayers, his father explained. Damon is now living in Houston shelter for cancer patients, and is facing growing tumors. But on a January 2018 snow day, he thanks Evans by sledding down the hospital's parking garage roof.

13-year-old Texan cancer patient dedicates rare sled ride to 'Avengers' star

While battling bone cancer for the third time in four years, 13-year-old Damon Billeck looks to Captain America for motivation. When the cancer returned last January, the doctor asked the young San Antonio native if he understood what was happening to him. Damon's father, Brian Billeck, said Damon responded with, "yes, I can do this all day," quoting a line from "Captain America: Civil War." Brian tweeted his son's response and tagged Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America in the "Avengers" movies, which Evans retweeted. Several months later, after Damon fell into a coma from a trial medication, Evans sent out a message to all his followers to keep Damon in their prayers, his father explained. Damon is now living in Houston shelter for cancer patients, and is facing growing tumors. But on a January 2018 snow day, he thanks Evans by sledding down the hospital's parking garage roof.

Courtesy of Brian Billeck

Damon was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at age 9 and had his left arm amputated three years later when the cancer returned the second time.

Brian Billeck, Damon's father, explained his son wasn't just thanking Evans for his acting or his character's inspirational messages.

When Damon was diagnosed for the third time in January 2017, his doctor asked him if he understood - because Damon wasn't upset. The San Antonio native answered, "yes, I can do this all day," quoting the title character in "Captain America: Civil War." Brian tweeted his son's response, which Evans retweeted.

Later that year, Damon went into a coma while participating in a trial medication. Evans sent out a message of support to his followers.

Brian said Damon and Evans now remain in contact through online messaging.

Chis Evans and Damon Billeck
Actor Chris Evans poses with a book on bone cancer that he autographed for 13-year-old cancer patient Damon Billeck. Billeck is motivated by Captain America, played by Evans, to continue fighting through his third diagnosis of osteosarcoma.
Courtesy of Brian Billeck

Unfortunately, support from an on-screen superhero wasn't enough to keep Damon healthy. But after scans earlier this month revealed tumors in his lungs had grown, he got a visit from heroes of the law enforcement variety.

Damon had previously befriended the San Antonio fire chief, after asking for a bell for kids at the University Hospital in San Antonio to ring when they complete their treatment. After hearing Damon was experiencing a rare bout of sadness, Chief Charles Hood reached out to Houston's fire chief to help cheer him up, Brian said.

And the Houston Fire Department Station 33 responded by sending over firetrucks and firefighters to the shelter Damon lives in for children with cancer and their families, KSAT reported.

Damon is now an honorary firefighter in both San Antonio and in Houston, where he is being treated at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.

Damon Billeck honorary firefighter
Damon Billeck, a 13-year-old Texan battling bone cancer, is an honorary firefighter in his hometown of San Antonio and in Houston, where he is being treated at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Courtesy of Brian Billeck

Brian said his son always wants to make other people happy, despite being the one with a serious disease.

"It's always funny. So many people always want to make Damon feel good," Brian said. "But when Damon has free time, he feels the best when he makes others feel good."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo 0:19

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

Pause
Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth 1:30

Bell Helicopter celebrates 65 years in Fort Worth

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 2:28

How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game 1:14

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light 1:06

Truck slides down icy hill, misses driver; takes out a traffic light

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • 2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

    It always a rocking good time at the Stock Show Rodeo when the bulls have the night out. (Star-Telegram/Paul Moseley)

2018 'Thunderdome' at Stock Show Rodeo

View More Video