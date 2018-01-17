'Avengers' star motivates 13-year-old Texan fighting cancer for third time

Thirteen-year-old Damon Bellick may or may not know superheroes aren't real, but it doesn't matter.
No one is going to stop him, because Captain America and other heroes are motivating him to fight cancer for the third time in four years.
During Houston's ice storm Wednesday, Damon dedicated a sled ride down his cancer shelter's parking garage to Chris Evans, the actor who portrays Captain America in Marvel's cinematic universe.
Damon was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at age 9 and had his left arm amputated three years later when the cancer returned the second time.
Brian Billeck, Damon's father, explained his son wasn't just thanking Evans for his acting or his character's inspirational messages.
When Damon was diagnosed for the third time in January 2017, his doctor asked him if he understood - because Damon wasn't upset. The San Antonio native answered, "yes, I can do this all day," quoting the title character in "Captain America: Civil War." Brian tweeted his son's response, which Evans retweeted.
Later that year, Damon went into a coma while participating in a trial medication. Evans sent out a message of support to his followers.
Brian said Damon and Evans now remain in contact through online messaging.
Unfortunately, support from an on-screen superhero wasn't enough to keep Damon healthy. But after scans earlier this month revealed tumors in his lungs had grown, he got a visit from heroes of the law enforcement variety.
Damon had previously befriended the San Antonio fire chief, after asking for a bell for kids at the University Hospital in San Antonio to ring when they complete their treatment. After hearing Damon was experiencing a rare bout of sadness, Chief Charles Hood reached out to Houston's fire chief to help cheer him up, Brian said.
And the Houston Fire Department Station 33 responded by sending over firetrucks and firefighters to the shelter Damon lives in for children with cancer and their families, KSAT reported.
Damon is now an honorary firefighter in both San Antonio and in Houston, where he is being treated at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.
Brian said his son always wants to make other people happy, despite being the one with a serious disease.
"It's always funny. So many people always want to make Damon feel good," Brian said. "But when Damon has free time, he feels the best when he makes others feel good."
