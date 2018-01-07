Mother, daughter killed in a fatal crash in Johnson County

A mother and daughter died in a crash Sunday evening near Burleson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A passenger van carrying a family of four -- parents and their two daughters -- collided with a Ford F-150 pickup at about 5:45 p.m. in the 23000 block of Renfro Street, said Texas DPS spokesman Earl Gillum.

Gillum said the van had stopped to make a left turn when the driver of the pickup did not see it and struck the vehicle from behind, causing it to travel into the northbound lanes.

A Ford Ranger pickup then struck the van.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gillum said the mother and one of the daughters died at the scene. The father and the other daughter were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and were listed in critical condition.

No additional details were available.