The Texas DPS reported that a fatal accident occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 23000 block of Renfro Road.
The Texas DPS reported that a fatal accident occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 23000 block of Renfro Road. Google Maps Courtesy
The Texas DPS reported that a fatal accident occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening in the 23000 block of Renfro Road. Google Maps Courtesy

Latest News

Mother, daughter killed in a fatal crash in Johnson County

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

January 07, 2018 09:40 PM

JOHNSON COUNTY

A mother and daughter died in a crash Sunday evening near Burleson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A passenger van carrying a family of four -- parents and their two daughters -- collided with a Ford F-150 pickup at about 5:45 p.m. in the 23000 block of Renfro Street, said Texas DPS spokesman Earl Gillum.

Gillum said the van had stopped to make a left turn when the driver of the pickup did not see it and struck the vehicle from behind, causing it to travel into the northbound lanes.

A Ford Ranger pickup then struck the van.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gillum said the mother and one of the daughters died at the scene. The father and the other daughter were transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and were listed in critical condition.

No additional details were available.

More Videos

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue 2:20

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

Pause
All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

  • Two dead in early morning crash on I-635 in Garland

    The cause of the wreck was still under investigation later in the morning. It happened in the westbound lanes just prior to the Jupiter Road exit.

Two dead in early morning crash on I-635 in Garland

The cause of the wreck was still under investigation later in the morning. It happened in the westbound lanes just prior to the Jupiter Road exit.

Star-Telegram

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue 2:20

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

Pause
All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video 3:49

Betsy Price, Ed Bass make funny cameos in Four Day Weekend's 20-year anniversary video

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 0:41

Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 1:41

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, January 3

  • Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

    Rick Carlisle calls ESPN article with Lavar Ball issue as "ignorant distractions."

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sounds off on ESPN article, Lavar Ball issue

View More Video