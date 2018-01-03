Beware toilet snakes if you're fortunate enough to have a rural ranch away from home.
Beware toilet snakes if you're fortunate enough to have a rural ranch away from home.

Texan battles 5-foot snake in his commode

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 03:25 PM

Brazos County

It's the stuff of nightmares.

A snake slithers up through the toilet, having gotten itself stuck in the plumbing, and leaves the household in utter panic.

But if you're one of those Texans who has a ranch home away from home, maybe you can avoid the 'panic" part, like Ben Tedrick did.

In a video Tedrick uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Tedrick offers a master class in dealing with toilet snakes as part of his "Life on the Ranch" series. The video shows Tedrick successfully pulling a Texas rat snake from his ranch home toilet and freeing it in the nearby woods.

His ranch is in rural Brazos County, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle, where Tedrick works as a technology manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"We were cleaning up the big house on the ranch that set vacant for a few years, and then this happened," the intro text to the 6-plus minute video that chronicles his commode battle with the flat-bellied beast reads.

Upon noticing the snake coming up above the surface of the toilet water, Tedrick fashioned a snake-nabbing-device from a mop handle and some string, and told the Eagle that he "just waited for its head to come out."

pullsnake.JPG
Man, 1. Snake, 0.
YouTube screenshot YouTube user William B. Tedrick

From there, Tedrick had quite a tussle with the 5-footer.

"I was impressed," Tedrick told the newspaper. "I had him out about three feet when he coiled up again, and he pulled me forward. I was afraid his head was going to pop off, but he was perfectly OK."

snakewin.JPG
Why humans are above snakes in the food chain.
YouTube screenshot YouTube user William B. Tedrick

The Texas rat snake is "one of the most commonly encountered species of non-venomous snake in North Texas," according to the UT Arlington biology department, and they are "capable of growing more than 77 inches (2 meters) in body length."

