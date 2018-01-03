Texan battles 5-foot snake in his commode

Do you know this moneygrabber? Grapevine PD needs help identifying Target wallet thief

The Grapevine Police Department asks the public to help ID a woman who allegedly looked to score big this holiday season, after snatching a wallet left behind by another customer. Surveillance video shows a woman leave her wallet at the Customer Service desk, and another customer appear to act as if it is her own. The incident took place at Target just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2017.