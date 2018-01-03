Texan battles 5-foot snake in his commode

It's the stuff of nightmares.
A snake slithers up through the toilet, having gotten itself stuck in the plumbing, and leaves the household in utter panic.
But if you're one of those Texans who has a ranch home away from home, maybe you can avoid the 'panic" part, like Ben Tedrick did.
In a video Tedrick uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, Tedrick offers a master class in dealing with toilet snakes as part of his "Life on the Ranch" series. The video shows Tedrick successfully pulling a Texas rat snake from his ranch home toilet and freeing it in the nearby woods.
His ranch is in rural Brazos County, according to the Bryan-College Station Eagle, where Tedrick works as a technology manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.
"We were cleaning up the big house on the ranch that set vacant for a few years, and then this happened," the intro text to the 6-plus minute video that chronicles his commode battle with the flat-bellied beast reads.
Upon noticing the snake coming up above the surface of the toilet water, Tedrick fashioned a snake-nabbing-device from a mop handle and some string, and told the Eagle that he "just waited for its head to come out."
From there, Tedrick had quite a tussle with the 5-footer.
"I was impressed," Tedrick told the newspaper. "I had him out about three feet when he coiled up again, and he pulled me forward. I was afraid his head was going to pop off, but he was perfectly OK."
The Texas rat snake is "one of the most commonly encountered species of non-venomous snake in North Texas," according to the UT Arlington biology department, and they are "capable of growing more than 77 inches (2 meters) in body length."
