No injuries reported in early morning Dallas house fire

A 30 second ad during Super Bowl 51 on Fox costs approximately $5 million. And some memorable brands are opting out of the big game. Relive some of the greatest commercials and learn who will be missing from one of the biggest TV nights in America.
Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of State, spoke largely about accountability and honesty from the new leadership during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said that the "utmost mission" was defeating ISIS and that the United States must be "clear eyed" about Russia.
A drone captured this scene of a pod of orcas feeding on a sevengill shark on Dec. 13, 2016, off the coast of Monterey. The drone footage, by Slater Moore of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, shows about 25 rarely seen offshore killer whales and two babies. CREDIT: Slater Moore
GoWhales.com/Monterey Bay Whale Watch