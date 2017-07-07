Clark Real Estate Group | Stephenville

This 1927 Craftsman-style bungalow at 1015 W. Frey Street in Stephenville charms with its intimate scale while the wide front porch provides a gentle transition between the outside world and the spaces inside. Sophisticated color palettes, original architectural elements and modern amenities bring elegance to this meticulously updated classic. Original hardwood floors are found throughout the home which includes two bedrooms, two baths, two living areas, a dining area, a one-car garage and a landscaped back yard.
The kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances. A stainless-steel apron-front sink complements the four-burner gas range and refrigerator. Marble counters are a light counterpoint to the furniture style lower cabinets. A red furniture hutch with beaded glass doors adds to the kitchen.
The sunlit master bedroom has ganged windows and a private bath that includes a console sink, oversized shower, built-ins and ceramic flooring. A full hall bath contains a vintage dresser with barley twist legs, honed granite top and sink. The basket weave mosaic tile provides a visual flourish.
The back yard contains a burbling water feature, a sculpture, a pergola with swings and plenty of room.
The home will be open Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call Helen Cleveland at 817.437.9507 for further information and a private showing.
