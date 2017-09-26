Giant calzones, cakes: This new Roanoke pizzeria isn’t the same old Joe’s

0:54 Cowboys fans weigh in on players taking a knee before national anthem Pause

1:13 Timberview football a bit banged up, but still salty

1:05 While DFW competes for new Amazon headquarters, take a look inside one of its fulfillment centers

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 20

1:36 Cowboys wanted no part of including the flag

0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

1:56 Gomez, Beltre like how Rangers are playing

1:44 More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

0:47 Battle of the Burgers: 2017