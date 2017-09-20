Rosako’s has brought soul food to Bedford. Now he’s brought a national TV show

Chef Rosako Bailey is bringing Bedford to the Food Channel.
“Guy Fieri talked to me,” said Bailey, owner of Rosako’s Soul Food & BBQ.
“He said, ‘You’ve put Bedford on the map.’ ”
Two years after Bailey chose Bedford as the unlikely location for a soul food restaurant, he has Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks players as regular customers and will gain fans next month when he’s a contestant on “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
When the Food Network first called Bailey’s tiny Brown Trail restaurant, a worker hung up.
“I thought it was a scam,” Bailey said, grinning: “The Food Network? Me?”
Bailey’s restaurant started getting attention right away for greens, sweet-potato cake and his year-round turkey-and-cornbread-dressing-waffle dinner, called “Thanksgiving 365.”
Lately, Rosako’s has a wait some weekend nights for smoked meatloaf, baby-back ribs or a new item this week: smoked-brisket biscuits and gravy.
Bailey put photos of the biscuits on social media Monday.
When he opened Tuesday, there was a line at the door.
“I tell people — just give me a chance,” he said.
His new menu includes smoked wings, including a Sriracha flavor, and dishes with Asian tiger shrimp.
Rosako’s is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, lunch Sunday; 2816 Brown Trail, 817-785-3393, facebook.com/RosakoSoulFoodBBQ.
More cake?
A California-based SusieCakes scratch bakery will open Saturday in the WestBend shops on South University Drive.
SusieCakes’ first shop opened in 2006 in Brentwood, Calif., featuring specials to satisfy cake cravings, such as a six-layer vanilla “celebration cake” with sugary confetti or a pineapple-coconut cake.
SusieCakes joins what has become Fort Worth’s bakery district, with McKinley’s, Bread Winners and an EatZi’s grocery across the street along with an IHOP. Ol’ South Pancake House is nearby, with Swiss Pastry Shop only a few blocks west.
SusieCakes will open at 10 a.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. Sundays at 1621 River Run; 817-813-2253, susiecakes.com.
Lunch at Del’s
Add Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in downtown Fort Worth to the list of lunch stops.
Beginning Oct. 19, Del Frisco’s will serve lunch weekdays, with a new menu featuring a jalapeño-bacon burger, a lobster roll or a $25 lunch combo with a soup or salad and salmon, chicken or beef medallions.
Del Frisco’s has always served lunch during the holidays. The expanded lunch hours offer a new option for conventiongoers, City Hall workers and guests at several new hotels.
Del Frisco’s opens at 5 nightly for dinner; 682-350-3139, delfriscos.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
