DFW Restaurant Week ahead: Look for $39 dinners, $20 lunches

The annual DFW Restaurant Week summertime restaurant specials begin Aug. 7.
Some of the best restaurants and steakhouses are offering $39 specials and still donating about $8 of that to the Lena Pope children’s agency.
That’s a good deal.
But some other restaurants are offering $49 dinners. That doesn’t sound like as much of a special, although it does buy a three-course dinner at pricey restaurants such as Waters or Lonesome Dove Western Bistro.
For the best deal, stick to the $39 dinners at restaurants such as Mercury Chop House in downtown Fort Worth (a choice of a New York strip, pork chop, chicken cordon bleu or salmon dynamite, through Aug. 20) or the Classic Cafe in Roanoke (a choice of salmon, goat-cheese stuffed chicken breast or jägerschnitzel, through Aug. 26).
Other restaurants offering $39 specials include Kirby’s Steakhouse in Southlake and the Silver Fox Steakhouses in Fort Worth and Grapevine.
More than 130 restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Denton will offer specials for at least the week of Aug. 7-13, many through Aug. 20 or Aug. 26.
The best deal of all might be a $20 lunch at Capital Grille in Fort Worth, the Classic Cafe, il Calabrese in Southlake, Del Frisco’s Grille in Fort Worth or Southlake, Lonesome Dove, Mercury Chop House or Winewood Grill in Grapevine.
The event is a KRLD/1080 AM promotion.
Book advance reservations; some restaurants limit the offer. For more information and a complete list, see dfwrestaurantweek.com.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
