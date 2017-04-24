Billy’s Oak Acres plants a second Oak Acres location in Western Hills

A second Billy’s Oak Acres BBQ will open by summer.
Yes, for real this time.
Billy’s will replace a sports grill in a once-notorious nightclub space on Camp Bowie Boulevard West. The location is near Western Hills High School, on a block where young Oak Acres owner Billy Woodrich used to come for barbecue at long-gone Larry’s Crossing.
This Billy’s will have a full menu and family-style platters every day, such as chicken-fried steak, chicken-fried chicken or smoked pork chips, plus steaks and prime rib on weekends, fried pies and breakfast Thursdays through Sundays.
It’ll have everything the original North Las Vegas Trail location has, except oak trees.
“We’re planting one in the parking lot,” Woodrich said.
The first Oak Acres will remain open but keep shorter hours, he said. People still come from miles around on Loop 820 for barbecue and chicken-fried steak, and Billy’s sells out some days.
The new Billy’s will offer a patio and separate meeting room. The 1963 building is being redone to a rustic look, a change from its past life as an upholstery shop, a boat sales lot and the 1980s Tree House nightclub.
Watch for the new Billy’s Oak Acres at 7709 Camp Bowie Blvd. West. The original location is open for lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays, lunch Sundays at 1620 N. Las Vegas Trail (north of Loop 820); 817-367-2200, facebook.com/BillysOakAcresBbq.
Bud Kennedy: 817-390-7538, bud@star-telegram.com, @EatsBeat. His column appears Wednesdays in Life & Arts and Fridays in DFW.com.
