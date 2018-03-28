Set your taste buds on fire with these spicy items from around Tarrant county

Buddy Haga, owner of Buddy's BBQ in Bedford, Texas, shows us the construction of the multimeat, 7-inch tall Zeke sandwich. Buddy's wife Robin, who created the sandwich in honor of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, helps. (Star-Telegram
Ted Miller, Ellis County BBQ, makes his Texas Hotties - chicken, cheese and jalapeño wrapped in bacon - out of the deep fryer at the Bedford Blues and BBQ festival in Bedford, TX, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)
The following contains three excerpts of correspondence between Learjet and American Airlines airbus flights and air traffic control from a recording provided by the FAA. The incident happen Feb. 24, 2018 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Dennis Crow, 51, has never been bitten in five years hunting rattlesnakes. But he nearly succumbed to a heart attack after putting a six-foot rattler in his snake bucket while hunting near Oklahoma's Wichita Mountains.
A nationwide housing shortage has driven up home prices and forced many prospective buyers to wait. But in the Walsh development on the western edge of Fort Worth, houses are being completed at an average of one per day.