SusieCakes opening in Fort Worth this weekend

California-based bakery chain SusieCakes will open the door of its new location in Fort Worth’s WestBend development this Saturday, Sept 23. To celebrate its grand opening, the bakery is hosting multiple events and promotions.
The first 50 customers through the door at 10 a.m. on Saturday will receive a free SusieCakes mug with purchase (limit 1 per family). From 1-4 p.m., the bakery will have face painting, cookie decorating, a balloon artist, dessert samples and a raffle to win cake for a year. Customers who make a purchase will get to draw a gift from a surprise bag (items vary in value up to $50).
The celebration continues through the following week with different BOGO promotions each day. On Monday and Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., buy one cupcake, get one free (limit up to a dozen). On Tuesday and Thursday from 3-6 p.m., buy one cookie, get one free (limit up to three; snickerdoodle, flourless peanut butter, chocolate chip and iced molasses cookies only). On Friday from 5:30-7:30pm, buy one slice of cake, get one free (limit one).
Opened in 2006 in Brentwood, California, SusieCakes was founded by Chicago native Susan Sarich and specializes in sentimental dessert favorites. Customers to the Fort Worth location can expect to find a variety of made from scratch treats on the menu, including multi-layer cakes, cupcakes, cookies, bars, pies, puddings and cheesecake.
SusieCake’s Fort Worth location is its first in Tarrant County and third in Dallas-Fort Worth. Other locations include Dallas and Plano.
SusieCakes is open daily at 1621 River Run #151, Fort Worth, 817-813-2253, http://susiecakes.com.
