The countdown begins: ‘Hamilton’ headed to DFW

Good news, Hamilton fans.
The award-winning musical is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth.
But it won’t be here for a little while. The national tour of the musical will stop here for the Dallas Summer Musicals’ 2018-2019 season.
It recommends the best way to ensure a good seat is to buy a season subscription for the 2017-2018 season and renewing for the 2018-2019 season. You’d then be able to guarantee Hamilton tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
More information about specific dates and single tickets will be announced later. For more information, check out Dallas Summer Musicals’ website and other lineup here.
Hamilton follows the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and has won 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize, while its album has won a Grammy.
