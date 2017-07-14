All-electric Chevy Bolt EVs arrive

Classic Chevrolet announced the arrival of first 2017 Chevy Bolt EV all-electric cars in Texas. The first 13 of 47 total 2017 Bolt EVs on order arrived in early July at Classic Chevrolet’s "Electric Avenue," a building dedicated solely to hybrid and electric vehicle sales and service. Named 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year, the Bolt EV is a hatchback with a roomy rear seat and ample cargo space, and has an impressive 238-mile EPA-certified driving range. Recent announcements from Volvo about their move to all electric motors by 2019, and Tesla’s plans to move up the production timeline of its Model 3 electric cars are indicators of the country’s thirst for transportation that is more environmentally friendly.
Richard D. "Buzz" Smith, supervisor of Electric Avenue explains, "We built Electric Avenue exactly for days like this. We designed this building to give our customers a place to explain the technology with videos and experts on hand, more like an Apple store than a car dealership. These cars are loaded with technology that requires more than just handing someone the keys. This interactive environment allows for group discussions, informative videos and one-on-one tutorials." A very early adopter of hybrid and plug-in technology himself, Smith and his team are keenly aware of their fellow EV enthusiasts. "Our customers are uniquely linked together with a common desire to be more environmentally friendly and reduce their carbon footprint. Having a place for like-minded individuals to gather information and share their experiences is what Electric Avenue is all about. And with the first cars now arriving, today is an exciting day for all of us."
