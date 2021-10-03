Dallas Cowboys are rolling despite inexplicable examples of ‘McCarthyism’ | Opinion

Mike McCarthy is 3-1 as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys this season, but some of his game management decisions have been very questionable. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) AP

Mike McCarthy, you have some explaining to do.

The Dallas Cowboys and their second-year head coach improved to 3-1 on Sunday, and they are going to the Super Bowl every time they play.

They defeated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at JerryWorld, 36-28, and the party never stops.

The Cowboys are 3-1 for the first time since Jason Garrett’s final season, in 2019. (I know, that surprised me, too.)

The Cowboys are currently in one of those runs where everything works, and it’s all so much fun.

The offensive coordinator could call a dive play from their own 1-yard line, and it would somehow become a 99-yard touchdown run.

The special teams coach may call for a direct snap to a blocking guard in a punt formation on 4th-and-23, and it will end up in a first down.

And the head coach will make any number of head-scratching decisions, and it doesn’t matter.

In his second year with the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Mike McCarthy has maintained a reputation he earned in his long tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

He makes some decisions during the game that defy the analytic sheet, football common sense, or logic.

On Sunday against the Panthers, for the third straight week the Cowboys had more cases of “McCarthyism.”

Early in the second quarter, the Cowboys scored on a Dak Prescott touchdown pass to Blake Jarwin for a 13-7 lead. On the point after attempt, Carolina was penalized for having too many men on the field, resulting in a 1-yard penalty. Mike went for the 2-point conversion, which flopped.

Coach, explain that one.

“It put the ball on the 1-yard line, and it’s something we practice,” he said after the game. “It’s situational football emphasis.”

On the ensuing drive, Carolina was penalized 15 yards for a facemask. Rather than push Carolina into a 2nd-and-27 from deep in its own territory, Mike passed on the penalty.

The Panthers took advantage of the 3rd-and-12 and converted the first down.

“Third-and-12 and we expect to win that matchup for a three-and-out,” he said.

Ultimately, the decisions didn’t matter and they had zero effect on the outcome for the players, or fans. Or, more importantly, the gamblers.

They didn’t matter because Prescott and this offense are chewing up opponents. Against the Panthers, Dak Prescott passed for four touchdowns, and the Cowboys ran for 245 yards.

They didn’t matter because the Cowboys defense continued to beat up quarterbacks, and generate turnovers. Against the Panthers, the defense sacked Carolina’s Sam Darnold five times, and intercepted him twice.

When a team plays like this, and wins, the coach and his staff get the credit.

And some of these decisions are just odd.

In the Cowboys’ Week 3 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, McCarthy had two timeouts to use late in the first half with a 20-7 lead.

Rather than use his timeouts, and potentially get the ball back and try to expand the lead, McCarthy opted to keep them in his pocket.

In the Cowboys’ Week 2 win over the L.A. Chargers, he let special teams coach John “Bones” Fassel ... do whatever he wants.

The Cowboys called for an all-out punt block near the end of the first half, which resulted in a penalty and a Chargers first down.

Driving for the potential winning points, the Cowboys had a timeout and were at the Chargers’ 38-yard line facing a 2nd-and-6 with 33 seconds remaining.

McCarthy said he could not find the stadium clock in the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, so rather than try to move the ball closer for kicker Greg Zuerlein they gave him a 56-yard field goal try to win the game.

He won the game.

You will notice the common thread after all of these decisions is the Cowboys won the game.

As the head coach, McCarthy is the final say ... unless Jerry, Gene, Stephen, Charlotte or Jerry Jr. tell him otherwise.

These are Magic Mike’s decisions, and currently everything he’s doing is working so well the Dallas Cowboys are going to the Super Bowl every single week.

Technically, the Cowboys’ “McCarthyism” isn’t a problem.

Right now, it’s just a mild concern.