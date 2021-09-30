It’s not about a flag: TCU football coach loses it again after losing to SMU | Opinion

Mt. Gary is still an active volcano, and just because it’s 61 years old doesn’t mean it’s not prone to explode.

That Gary Patterson popped after losing to SMU on Saturday isn’t the surprise; the shocker is the timing, which is ultimately why this latest eruption is embarrassing.

Just take the L, and move on to Texas.

Typically the TCU coach who wears his emotions not just on his sleeve but also his face, sunglasses, visor, shirt, pants, socks and shoes, is prone to lose his stuffing 20 minutes after a loss. Those sometimes illogical rants are logical.

But when it comes to SMU, Gary can’t keep it together at any time.

Gary’s entertaining rant on Tuesday at his weekly press conference was 72 hours after TCU’s home loss to SMU, and GP “at his best.”

“I cannot substantiate that it was a SMU or TCU person, but it did happen,” Patterson said on Tuesday of assistant coach Jerry Kill, who has battled serious health issues over the years, was hit and fell to the ground amid SMU’s celebration/chaos.

“If we wouldn’t have had the flags, it wouldn’t have happened. OK?”

Twice in this rant Patterson said he could “not substantiate” his claims.

If you can’t substantiate the claims either don’t say it, don’t say it, or don’t say it. Or, find a different word.

Because this is not about a flag.

Gary is upset that his team lost, and that his defense had it handed to him by little SMU for the second straight game in this series in Fort Worth.

TCU has allowed little SMU to score 40 points in Fort Worth in their last two meetings. The last time little SMU scored 40 in consecutive games against TCU was 1977 and ‘78.

On Saturday, Gary was irked that some SMU players pulled a Baker Mayfield and tried to “plant” the SMU flag at midfield at Amon G. Carter Stadium after the win.

That led to the postgame scuffle, which resulted in Kill sustaining a concussion. There is nothing funny about that.

Patterson said this was all coordinated and planned. He may be right.

Here is what that extensive planning would have sounded like: “Hey, SMU video team, when our players celebrate on the field after the game, get video of it.”

SMU denied Gary’s allegations. Athletic director Rick Hart went so far as to issue a statement, and called Patterson’s accusations “a complete fabrication.”

Social media is mostly trash, but one of its great developments are accounts from teams that don’t take themselves too seriously and use TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for fun.

@SMUFootball posted a video on its Twitter account after the win and used one of Patterson’s country songs as the soundtrack.

THEY TOOK A STEP BACK. pic.twitter.com/MItSv7sPP8 — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) September 25, 2021

Gary didn’t like that, either.

There is one way to avoid all of this — beat them.

And TCU normally beats SMU, but when the Frogs don’t ... don’t be around this coach.

The other notable times Mt. Gary has popped after playing SMU:

Sept. 21, 2019.

After the Frogs lost at home to SMU 41-38, Gary was not happy with his primary offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie.

Gary was so not happy that he did something he’s never done before, or since, that date. He made Cumbie available to the media after a game.

Gary’s explanation for this was because he wanted “somebody that could actually answer” questions about the quarterback.

Oct. 2011.

Two days after TCU’s overtime loss to SMU in Fort Worth, Patterson made a point to rip the Conference USA officiating crew during a conference call with reporters.

“I’d be quiet if I thought the person in charge of the officiating crew came out and said it wasn’t very good, but they didn’t. I have a hard time with people who don’t admit mistakes. I have to do it all the time,” he said. “I have their names (of the officials). They won’t ever come back to this stadium again.”

The next day, during his midweek press conference, after what he perceived as a slight from then coach SMU coach June Jones about his program, he ranted about SMU.

“They’re getting no help from Gary Patterson,” Patterson said. “They shouldn’t ask me about going into a conference, they shouldn’t ask me about how they played, they shouldn’t ask me about their players, they shouldn’t ask me about anything because they’re not getting any help, period, anymore.

“We’ve bent over backwards to make sure that they improved their program because I believe that’s what you do.”

The next year, a few days before TCU played SMU in Dallas, Gary said, “If I was going to do a press conference over again last year what I would tell you is after watching the film SMU kicked our butts on both sides of the ball.

“Am I still disappointed in some things? Yeah, but the bottom line is if I want to do that I can just call (Jones) on the phone. I don’t need to say it in front of a camera. If I’m going to be the person I’m going to be and I’m going to teach young people to be the right people then I’ve got to act right, too. Simple as that. But I’m still not taking back what I said about the officials.”

It’s 2021, and while Mt. Gary may be 61 he’s still an active volcano.

Because this isn’t about a flag.

This is about losing to SMU.

And losing to SMU at home is a good way to watch Mt. Gary erupt.