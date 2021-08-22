Karma is killing Houston’s Rockets and Texans for the sins of the Astros | Opinion

Houston, you had it coming.

That gorgeous window when all of Houston’s teams were at the top of their respective leagues was closed by the baddest woman in the universe, Karma.

The Houston Astros cheated their way to a title, and suffered minimal consequences. It’s the rest of Houston paying for the ‘stros sports sins.

On Saturday night, the terrible Texans came to Jerry World for the “Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s Cup,” the game between the Cowboys and Texans for the right to claim who is the best of the NFL’s most overrated franchises.

This was the Cowboys’ third fake game of the 2021 season, and that’s all you need to know (if you insist, they lost to the Texans, 20-14).

Their regular season still starts what feels like three months from now, on Sept. 9 in Tampa.

Somewhere the great Bum Phillips is crying at the state of Houston’s pro football team.

It was Bum who once said, “The Dallas Cowboys may be America’s team, but the Houston Oilers are Texas’ team.”

The Oilers are gone to Tennessee, but most Texans want nothing to do with the current state of Houston.

Since MLB handed down its punishment to the Astros for its excessive use of technology, and trash cans, to help win the 2017 World Series and make the playoffs in the next two seasons, they have avoided any real pain.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The COVID shutdown served as a giant shield for Astros players from hearing it from fans in 2020. There has some backlash since fans were allowed back into stadiums this season, but the guys like Jose Altuve and the rest have avoided the worst of it.

Houstonians have not.

Since MLB handed down its punishment on the Astros, there have been “consequences.”

Houston’s beloved Rockets, that high-octane team that once featured the NBA’s MVP in James Harden and All-Star Chris Paul have become of the worst teams in the NBA.

The team that pushed the Golden State Warriors to a Game 7 in the 2018 Western Conference finals just had the second pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

They traded Paul in exchange for Russell Westbrook, which didn’t work.

They traded Harden, because he was done with the Rockets.

They finished 17-55 this season, and now can only hope the second pick in the draft, Jalen Green, is worthy.

Which brings us to the Cowboys’ opponent on Saturday night, the Texans.

They are two seasons removed from reaching the AFC divisional round with DeShaun Watson as their quarterback, receiver DeAndre Hopkins as one of the best in the NFL, and J.J. Watt as the face of their defense and franchise.

Then coach Bill O’Brien traded Hopkins to Arizona, basically because he didn’t like him.

The team finished 4-12 last season, and looked nothing like the team that could potentially push Kansas City as the best in the AFC.

Watt, the most beloved member of the Texans in their near 20-year history, was cut in the offseason. He signed with Arizona.

Disgusted with a front office that can be, at best, described as dysfunctional, Watson demanded a trade. But his trade demands came before 22 female massage therapists came forward and alleged sexual misconduct.

The allegations include Watson exposing himself, touching himself, kissing them against their will and a few other acts that aren’t fit to print in this column.

It has devolved into the tragic “he said, she said” trope. The accused blames the accusers of either lying or exaggerating in exchange for money; the accusers blame the accused for taking advantage of them.

It has all damaged the reputation of a man whose character and persona were both previously celebrated, and marketed, throughout Houston.

Watson has appeared at Texans’ training camp, only to avoid being fined. He is currently listed as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart. He was not with the Texans on Saturday night in Arlington.

Longtime Houston Chronicle sports columnist John McClain, one of the most decorated reporters who has ever covered the NFL, steadfastly maintains that Watson will never play another down for the Texans.

That leaves veteran journeyman backup Tyrod Taylor as the starter.

The Astros, meanwhile, are in first place in the AL West, primed for their fifth consecutive postseason.

One city, three franchises.

They were all gloriously at the top simultaneously.

The one that won it all cheated their way to a title. There was always going to be a price somewhere.

Now we know who picked up the check.

It’s not the Astros. It’s Houston.