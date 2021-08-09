Some NFL players look like hypocrites when they won’t take COVID vaccine | Opinion

The five-letter word that functions more like a four-letter one that we all thought we were done with continues, and trails us like a dog who refuses to go home.

COVID is not going away, neither are these infernal masks, or the endless double standard of rules where two-plus-two equals three.

Out here in Oxnard, California, where the Dallas Cowboys push on in the final days of the SoCal portion of their 2021 training camp, the swab testing and byzantine protocols continue.

Meanwhile, back in Texas, Dallas ISD announced face coverings will be required for staff, students and visitors.

Of the Americans who lead the charge against this dreaded vaccine, NFL players who refuse to take it represent both the cast and crew on the new hit reality TV show, “Give Me a Damn Break.”

These guys are giddy human guinea pigs who will blindly take steroids, HGH, and a wide array of over-the-counter, under-the-counter, around-the-block drugs but now have found religion on Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The NFL is pushing for players to take the vaccine, with the thinly veiled threat that there will be consequences if they do not.

It has created not a problem, but at least an uncomfortable topic in all 32 NFL training camps.

“I mean, nobody really wants to talk about it, I guess,” Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup said when I asked him why this has become such a volatile subject in the NFL.

Take the word “guess” out and he’s right.

“Everyone thinks you should be in control, if you can say it like that,” he said. “But for me, I’m trying to get on the field and not cause my team any issues.

“Everyone has their own little niche, what they need to do, how they need to do it. I got the vaccine. That was just easiest for me. I’m not really sure. I can’t really talk about everyone else. For me, it was just get it, get it done. Come out there and play football, and just focus on football.”

No one can make you take this shot, but if you don’t at least own the hypocrisy.

Former SMU star and ex-Dallas Cowboys slot receiver Cole Beasley, now with the Buffalo Bills, has captured the “voice” of the NFL’s truly stupid.

“I’m not anti or pro-vax, I’m pro choice,” Beasley said at Bills training camp as he read from a prepared statement.

You’re pro choice, huh?

“Players are losing a dream they worked their whole lives for, over a vaccine that’s not proven,” he said.

Beasley is not a dumb guy, but this shtick is so tired.

It’s tired because Beasley is like most every other NFL player.

Most NFL players over the age of 30 have taken an assortment of drugs that they have no idea what they do other than they give them a better chance to play on Sunday.

It’s tired because Beasley is like most every other red-blooded American.

Turning nearly every facet of our society into a for-profit model has created compromises, most notably the food and drug industries, not to mention the doctors who prescribe the solutions.

It has unintentionally turned our bodies into the medical waste receptacles.

We go to the doctor when we are sick, mostly hoping our doc will prescribe some pills that will make us feel better fast.

And we take them by the handful.

But not this one. Because we need to do more research.

How much research have any of us ever done on the medicine our doctors have prescribed? The words have one vowel to every 13 consonants, so we can’t actually say them but we take them.

How often has one received a flu vaccine only to contract the flu a few weeks later, but still get the shot the next year?

How many people out there who refuse this vaccine, but gladly load up on any assortment of opioids in the name of relieving their back pain, neck pain, or anything to slow down anxiety?

Do we really take the time to study exactly the type of garbage we put in our body every single day, usually because it tastes good?

The side of most cereal boxes reads like a science experiment.

How about the chicken that we eat; that poor bird has taken growth hormones like they are preparing to be an Olympic weightlifter.

I cannot blame anyone, including Beasley, who is leery of anything. I can’t blame anyone who is skeptical of a drug that was fast tracked through the Food and Drug Administration at “warp speed.”

But I am not going to listen to a veteran NFL player, or some fool who has a pharmacy of prescribed pill in his kitchen, who rails against one drug but has no problem swallowing 50 others.

As a result, we are all still stuck with COVID like a dog who refuses to go home.