WWE Scottish star Drew McIntyre says ‘Braveheart’ is the greatest film ever | Opinion

Wrestling star Drew McIntyre is coming to Fort Worth for WWE’s “Money In The Bank” show on Sunday, July 21. It will be the WWE’s second event to feature fans since the pandemic started last year. WWE Entertainment

The Olympics are set to begin (we think), so it’s time for all of the little countries in the world to have their shot, including the tiny nation just north of England that has its fingerprints all over America.

The original James Bond is from Scotland, rest in peace Sean Connery. Adam Smith is regarded as the father of modern economics. Scottish Olympic sprinter Eric Henry Liddell’s story was portrayed in the classic film, Chariots of Fire.

Now the Scots boast one of the biggest names in the globally popular World Wrestling Entertainment, Mr. Drew MacIntyre, The Scottish Warrior.

The WWE is back with fans in the stands, and will be in Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena Sunday night for its “Money in the Bank” show. This event was originally scheduled for March of 2020, but was postponed because of ... take a wild guess.

WWE will also be in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Monday night.

“I cannot wait. There is nothing like playing in front of live fans,” McIntyre said this week in a phone interview. “We got used to wrestling without fans, and we tried to make the best of it. It was weird. Wrestling has such a good back and forth with the crowd that not having them really affected our shows.”

McIntyre was kind enough to take a quiz on his native Scotland, as well as explain why he wanted to fight a referee in a soccer game, and if Braveheart is a documentary.

1. Mac Engel: True or false, the population of Scotland is 5.4 million.

Drew McIntyre: That sounds about accurate. It’s wild there are so few of us. There is about four times that many people in London.

ME: True. Ish. London’s population is 9.4 million.

2. ME: There is a town in Scotland named, “Dull.” It has a sister city in Oregon named what?

DM: Let’s see, Tiresome? Boring?

ME: Yes! It’s Boring, Oregon.

DM: Oh, God, who wants to live there?

3. Who is Scotland’s Patron Saint?

DM: Andrew. That’s my real name.

ME: Correct.

4. ME: Scotland is home to the world’s first private eye. For $3.4 billion can you name him?

DM: I don’t know this one. If Americans know him he obviously did something big.

ME: Allan Pinkerton was born in Glasgow and created the famous American private eye agency.

5. ME: This U.S. president gave his first ever public speech here in Glasgow. Is it John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter or Bill Clinton?

DM: Gotta be JFK because he got around.

ME: Bingo.

6. ME: The world’s first comic book was published in Scotland in 1820. Can you name it?

DM: I read the UK comics, but I never did read Spider-Man or things like that.

ME: The Glasgow Looking Glass is considered the father of comics and it was first published in 1820.

7. ME: What is Scotland’s national animal? A horse, goat, pig, unicorn?

DM: Unicorn.

ME: How did you possibly know that?

DM: Because I’m from Scotland.

ME: Yeah, but give me a break a unicorn isn’t real.

DM: You don’t know that. I’ve been in Scotland up in the highlands and maybe after a pint, at night, I could swear a saw one.

8. ME: Comedian Mike Myers once said Scottish food is based on a dare, and nothing sounds scarier than haggis. Have you had it and would you recommend it?

DM: I have had it and I would recommend it. I miss haggis. I miss haggis with chicken in the middle of it. Mike Myers is constantly playing Scottish characters and bashing us.

9. ME: Did you use your Scottish accent to get girls?

DM: Of course I did. Also being 6-foot-5 helped. My accent was so thick when I first came [to the U.S.] they didn’t know half of what I was saying. I think they seemed to like the sound of it.

9. ME: These are facts about you that I stole from the always reliable Wikipedia. Your first match was in the British Championship Wrestling (BCW) and took place in Glasgow as part of “February’s No Blood, No Sympathy: Night 1.” It says you lost, who did you lose to?

DM: I’m going to guess it was Wolfgang. We wrestled a lot.

ME: Incorrect. It says you lost to Stu Natt.

DM: I would never have guessed that. I was thinking it was the Honky Tonk.

10. ME: You earned a master’s degree from Glasgow Caledonian University. What was your field of study?

DM: It’s criminology, but I could not tell you a bloody thing about it. Sociology was a better subject for me. It drives my wife crazy when we watch CSI and I can’t remember any of it. I took it because it was fun and different.

11. ME: As a lad you aspired to be a footballer and were a defensive player for what team?

DM: The Prestwick Boys. I was not a defensive player, so that’s wrong. I was much bigger so they put me in the midfield.

The team eventually disbanded. I remember the manager coming into the locker room and he was this hard-ass. He said, ‘Only three of you are going to make it and it’s you, you and you.’ I was one of the ‘Yous.’ I stayed ‘til I was 16 and stopped when I was going to wrestle.

My last soccer game I got a yellow card and was sent off because a player ran around me and my shoulder hit him in the face and he knocked himself out. It really was an accident.

But I was so mad I tried to fight the referee. I was 16 and he was a full-grown man. I tore my shirt off. That was the day I decided wrestling was for me. Thankfully my dad wasn’t there.

12. ME: When you were 10 years old you read a magazine named X Factor, which focused on conspiracy theories and ghost stories. This prompted you to write a letter to the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act, to which the FBI responded by sending you several documents. Is that true?

DM: This is accurate. The package was waiting for me when I got home, and my dad was actually there when I got home from school. Which he never normally was. He was sitting there with this big dossier and he said, ‘Why are the FBI from America sending you documents?’

I said, ‘Dad, it’s OK. It’s under the Freedom of Information act.’ It was on Roswell and UFOs and things like that. He’s like, ‘You’re 10. Go outside and play football.’

13: ME: What movie, other than Braveheart, is a good depiction of life in your native Scotland?

DM: First of all, Braveheart is the greatest movie ever made, and it’s historically the most accurate movie ever made. Don’t laugh. I can hear you laughing.

Actually, there are two Robert The Bruce movies that are actually good and more historically accurate than Braveheart. The 2019 film, Robert The Bruce: King of Scots, and the 2017 film, The Outlaw King.

ME: Thanks for being a good sport about this and best of luck.

DM: This was fun. Outside of the box. Thank you.