No debating that Von Miller is the greatest player ever to come from Texas A&M | Opinion

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) takes part in a preseason drill last month in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

It’s hard to find an NFL player who loves his alma mater as much as Von Miller adores Texas A&M, and since we are on the subject it’s hard to believe this following fact.

There is but one Texas A&M player honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This cannot possibly be right.

It is both right, and wrong.

There are two Aggies in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The first is safety Yale Lary, who finished his Aggies career in 1951, and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979 after a successful career with the Detroit Lions. (Apparently those once existed.)

The other is former Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter, current contributor to ProFootballTalk.com, Pro Football Hall of Fame voter, you know her as Mother Football, the great Charean Williams; she was inducted into the Hall in 2018 as the Dick McCann Award winner.

(In case you are wondering, Texas and SMU both have five alums in Canton; TCU has three; and Baylor and North Texas each have one.)

The next Aggie to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be Von Miller, who we may as well recognize now as the greatest Aggie to play in the NFL ever.

He’s not going to say this, so I’ll say it for him: As many talented players who have come through College Station, Von is the best.

The DeSoto native is currently in Denver, but plans to be back in town for, “Von Miller’s Western Round Up,” a charity event scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. on July 14 at Texas Live!

He’s raising money for his charity, “Von’s Vision,” which was actually inspired by his former Broncos teammate, quarterback Tim Tebow. Miller, who wears glasses and contact lenses, raises money and awareness for kids who come from disadvantaged areas and need eye wear and eye-related care.

A long time ago, that was Von Miller. As a second-grader he just thought that his blurred eyesight was normal, and that squinting to see the chalkboard in class was what you did.

“I remember going to Wal-Mart and seeing all of these different types of glasses,” Miller said. “We could only afford one pair. ... If I broke them, my mom would put them back together and tape them up. I just thought that was normal.

“It was never cool to wear glasses. It wasn’t cool to wear them at Texas A&M. It’s just who I am. So many kids don’t even know they have bad eyesight, and to see so many children now excited to wear glasses, it’s amazing.”

His foundation has provided eye care to 3.8 million children.

Now he’s 32, and has virtually nothing left to prove on a football field, and and yet he feels like he has everything to prove. He missed the entire 2020 season with an ankle injury.

“I feel the same, I really do,” he said. Back when he was in his early 20s, he said, “I remember joking with guys in the locker room, guys would turn 30 and I’d say, ‘Man, you’re old. How does it feel to turn 30?’

“And they’d say it feels the same. Fast forward 10 years and I’m 32, and it honestly feels the same. ... I feel like I have five to seven more years.”

There is a reason for this.

He is scheduled to welcome a son in three weeks. Von, get your sleep now.

Miller wants to play long enough so that his son will at least have some memories of having watched his dad play.

“He won’t have seen me play at Texas A&M or anything,” Miller said. “I have to prove it all over to him.”

Miller confers often with his former teammate, DeMarcus Ware. The two won a Super Bowl together in Denver, and have since become close friends, and golfing buddies.

Miller calls Ware his “big brother” and credits him for saving his career.

The career has thus far lasted 10 NFL seasons, even if Miller technically missed one.

Although he has done nearly everything a linebacker can do, he aspires to follow Tom Brady’s path and “just play.”

Whenever Von Miller’s career does end, he will officially be the greatest Texas A&M product to ever just play.

And the third to join the Pro Football Hall of Fame.