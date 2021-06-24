Ex-Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle going back home again to the Indiana Pacers

In a case of history coming awfully close to repeating itself, Rick Carlisle is going to the Indiana Pacers moments after leaving his last job.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the former Dallas Mavericks coach has accepted a four-year, $29 million contract to become the next head coach of the Pacers.

With multiple years remaining on his contract, he left a team that has one of the best players in the world on its roster for a franchise that did not make the playoffs and, other than Domantas Sabonis, needs talent.

Rick Carlisle was always going to be an NBA head coach again, and of the many potential landing spots this makes the most sense.

This is the second time in Carlisle’s career he’s done this.

In late May of 2003, the Detroit Pistons fired Carlisle even though the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals that season.

Not long thereafter, the Indiana Pacers hired Carlisle, where he coached the team four years. He had previously served as an assistant on the Pacers under Larry Bird.

The Pacers under Carlisle reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004, and lost to ... Larry Brown’s Detroit Pistons.

The next season, the Pacers had one of the top teams in the NBA but were derailed early when the “Malice at the Palace” badly damaged their roster.

Carlisle left the team after the 2006-’07 season, saying he thought the players needed a new voice. The Pacers were 181-147 in his tenure in Indiana.

Most of the people who had a role in hiring Carlisle back then have moved on, but they likely still have a voice with owner Herb Simon.

Bird and long time team president Donnie Walsh have retired, but Carlisle was well liked and respected by the entire organization.

The Pacers finished this most recent season 34-38, and fired coach Nate Bjorkgren after one year.

Carlisle going back to Indiana makes perfect sense.