Watch: Holding a GoPro in the back of an IndyCar at 170 mph is harder than it looks

Should someone ever ask if you want to take a ride in the back of an Indy Car, the only word out of your mouth should be “Yes.”

Yes, it would be nice if you could take the ride to work, at about 170 mph, but apparently that’s still not legal.

What is legal is riding in an Indy Car, through either NASCARRacingExperience.com, or the Mario Andretti Racing experience, around Texas Motor Speedway.

Great fun.

Racing returns to TMS, albeit in a different schedule.

The Indy Cars go first with a doubleheader on May 1 and 2.

NASCAR’s All-Star race is scheduled for Sunday, June 13, at TMS. The track will host a NASCAR playoff race on Oct. 17.

TMS announced on Thursday that infield camping at the track will be allowed in 2021.