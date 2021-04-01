Mac Engel

With Texas hiring Chris Beard, UTA is expected to lose its men’s basketball coach

Texas-Arlington head coach Chris Ogden is expected to join the Texas staff with new head coach Chris Beard as an assistant.
With Texas hiring Texas Tech’s Chris Beard to be its men’s basketball coach, other dominoes will drop from Lubbock to Arlington.

A source said Texas is expected to hire current UTA head coach Chris Ogden to join Beard’s staff in Austin.

Ogden played at Texas 1999 to ‘03, and earned his degree in ‘04. He was the team captain for the Longhorns’ Final Four team in ‘03.

He was a Texas assistant coach from 2008 to ‘15 under Rick Barnes; in ‘16, he joined Beard’s staff at Texas Tech.

In 2018, Ogden was hired by UTA to replace the popular Scott Cross.

In three seasons under Ogden, UTA was 44-47. He had one winning season, in ‘18-’19, when UTA finished 17-16.

