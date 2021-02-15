Mac Engel: Dallas Stars do the right thing in postponing game

With hundreds of thousands of Metroplex residents without power, the Dallas Stars postponed Monday night’s game at American Airlines Center after the mayor of Dallas asked them to do so. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

The Dallas Stars’ solution was not to turn on every light in the building, until the mayor politely asked them to read the thermostat of the room.

We can live without hockey, but right now, a lot of people are struggling to live without heat in subfreezing temperatures.

With hundreds of thousands of residents across the Metroplex freezing in their homes with power outages persisting throughout the day as a result of our historic snowstorm, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson asked the Stars to postpone their game against the Nashville Predators on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Had it not been for that call, and the considerable criticism the team was taking in the hours leading up to the 7:30 p.m. face off, it was going to be business as usual.

“These decisions are very complicated; throw in a power grid problem that no one understands, or has dealt with before,” Dallas Stars president Brad Alberts said in an email to me. “After consultation with the mayor’s office, arena, league, opposing team, etc. we made the decision.”

According to club officials, the players were geared up in the team’s dressing room and ready to play when the call came. They were about one hour from puck drop.

It should not have been that close, but at least the Stars, the Predators and the NHL made the obvious right call and postponed the game.

People are freezing in their homes, the power companies are asking people to conserve, and yet the Stars and Predators had enough power to play a hockey game.

The NHL said in a statement: “Tonight’s game between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions that have caused significant power outages in the Dallas area. Although both Clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the League and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

“A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.”

Next on the list: The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Pistons are currently scheduled to play San Antonio on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Don’t bother checking your local listings for the status of that Pistons-Mavs game. All you need do is check the weather and your thermostat.