Football is back! Tarleton State will make history in historic NCAA spring season

Tarleton State football coach Todd Whitten and the Texans will host McNeese State in TSU’s first ever game as an NCAA Division I institution on Saturday night in Stephenville. Provided by Tarleton State athletics

COVID has done nothing but take from sports, but one thing the time of the coronavirus handed us is spring college football, which will allow a local team to play two 2021 season openers, and for gamblers to live a little longer.

You may have forgotten last summer when the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision axed the ‘20 fall seasons, and opted to play in the spring.

Less than seven days after the Super Bowl, football fans can get their fix as spring “will sprung” on Saturday.

On Saturday night in Stephenville, Texas, Tarleton State University will begin an historic year when it plays its first ever college football game as an NCAA Division I institution when the Texans host McNeese State at 6 p.m.

Just as important, Tarleton State is getting 2.5 points at home; the over/under is 52.5.

Then, on Sept. 4, Tarleton is scheduled to play its second 2021 season opener, against Lamar. Not sure about that spread.

The weather forecast for Stephenville on Saturday calls for a high of 27 degrees.

“Hey, it’s football weather,” Tarleton State athletic director Lonn Reisman said in a phone interview on Thursday. “We are pretending we’re the Green Bay Packers.”

The high on Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is 10 degrees.

Considering everything Tarleton did to schedule, and play, this game, some historically bad weather will not stop this historic kickoff.

Reisman said they are not canceling. He said McNeese State has told TSU the Cowboys are coming.

Because of COVID protocols, 12,000-seat Memorial Stadium is allowed to be at 50 percent capacity; about 5,000 fans are expected, and the game will be carried on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

What Tarleton State, and every other team that will play this spring, are currently doing has never been done before. Or not for more than 100 years.

According to the NCAA, via Tarleton State athletic media relations director Nate Bural, the last time there was any spring college football was in the late 1800s. The game looked more like rugby, but some teams had split schedules back then, including Auburn ... most likely as an excuse to fire its head coach.

As intriguing as it is to potentially play FCS football in the spring, and take advantage of the hole in the sports calendar for increased exposure, Reisman believes this season is a one-off.

“I just don’t think we’ll see it again,” Reisman said.

When Tarleton State announced it would join the NCAA as a Division I institution in November 2019, the Texans were scheduled to make their D1 debut on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 against Sam Houston State.

Like every other day planner on earth, those plans were scrapped. TSU is now scheduled to play an 11-game schedule starting in the fall of ‘21.

Before then, TSU will play an eight-game spring schedule that will end on April 1. TSU will play Dixie State twice in a three-week span.

The Texans are scheduled to play New Mexico State on Feb. 20, unofficially in ... the Sun Bowl in El Paso, of course. The game is less than 10 days away and the contract has not been signed.

Everything in New Mexico is now in Texas, including Santa Fe, which is expected to relocate to Midland by the end of the month.

Welcome to the big time, Tarleton State.

This is not how Reisman and the rest of Tarleton State envisioned leaving its status as a Division II school to join the elite NCAA Division I level.

“It’s been one day at a time, one week at a time, and we are keeping ourselves in a bubble here,” said Reisman, whose school is currently an FCS Independent, and will join the Western Athletic Conference in July of ‘22.

“When we asked our student-athletes if they wanted to play in the spring, 99 percent voted yes, that they wanted to play. We were all in. We’ve all tried to make the best of it.”

The same can be said for everything else since the middle of March 2020.

Nothing since mid March of ‘20 has gone the way any of us has envisioned, including Tarleton State’s first ever football game as a DI school.

At least they will have football weather.