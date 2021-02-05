There’s money to be made on Super Bowl LV prop bets, but there is one you must avoid

Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will perform the national anthem before Super Bowl LV, which leads to a fascinating prop bet. Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are a 3-point favorite to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, but the only bet that matters is the length of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The over/under on the length of the rendition we’ll hear Sunday evening is two minutes.

Plenty of time. Not nearly enough time

One of the most popular of all of the stupid prop bets in the Super Bowl will be the hardest one to nail in 2021. Unlike most years, this version will be a duet, and thus will be harder to predict than the 10-day forecast.

Grammy nominated performer Jazmine Sullivan will join country music star Eric Church.

Oddsmakers don’t have a clue on this one. Not enough tape to scout this duo.

Who follows whom? Will they follow their own pace?

If it’s a Church solo, the national anthem is an an easy sub-twominutes. With the classic R&B sounds of Sullivan, who can elongate any vowel, and turn a “the” into a good 15 seconds, taking the over feels right.

If she gets “home of the brave,” forget it. This thing will push kickoff back by 10 minutes.

If Church is smart, he yields to Sullivan’s chops and this thing goes north of two minutes. Take the over.

Enjoy the picks. Contact your bookie now, and on Monday morning pay off your house.

TD passes by KC’s Patrick Mahomes: over/under 2.5 — UNDER

Mahomes threw three touchdowns in seven games between the regular season and postseason combined.

Which coach will be shown first during the national anthem? Andy Reid -130; Bruce Arians -110 — ARIANS

It’s his first Super Bowl as a head coach. He’s at home, and he’s older.

Total completions by Bucs QB Tom Brady: over/under 25.5 — OVER

Tampa Bay will fall behind and Brady will have to throw it.

Total sacks in the game: over/under 4 — UNDER

The Bucs had 48 sacks during the season; the Chiefs had 32. Two passing offenses should yield some sacks, but Mahomes doesn’t go down much, and Brady gets rid of the ball quickly.

Receptions by Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: over/under 7.5 — OVER

Kelce had more than eight catches in 11 games between the regular season and playoffs. Take him or Tyreek Hill. The Bucs can’t cover them both. In a tight game Kelce has the better feel to get more targets.

Who will perform with The Weeknd during the halftime show? Drake +400; Maluma +600; Ariana Grande +600; Future +800; Lana Del Ray +1100 — GRANDE

Always go with the opposite sex as the surprise duet performer. If Janet Jackson pops out, hit the DVR.

Will either kicker hits the upright/crossbar on a PAT or field goal? Yes +425; No -800 — YES

Neither Ryan Succop nor Harrison Butker have been reliable during the postseason. This is a bold play, but considering the kickers it’s time to live a little.

Tom Brady’s passing yards: over/under 305.5 — OVER

He’s going to have to throw it.

Coin toss: Heads -110; Tails -110 — HEADS

This is free money, people. Heads. It’s done.

The Weekend’s first halftime song: Blinding Lights +137; Pray For Me +250; Can’t Feel My Face +300 — BLINDING LIGHTS

It was No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 2020. With a solid intro and a quick beat, it’s a good first song to grab the audience.

Color of the Gatorade for the coach bath: Orange +150; Red/pink +290; Clear +300; Yellow/green +305; Blue +670; Purple +800 — RED/PINK

Since we are on the subject of Gatorade baths this tradition should now be used for the awful practice of baby gender reveals. After dousing the expectant mother, the dads don’t have to worry about a gender reveal ever again.

What will be said first by CBS color announcer Tony Romo? Read +100; Penetration +200; Blitz +225; A-gap +300; Trick play +750 — READ

Actually, these are all incorrect. The first thing Romo will say is “Jim.” But without CBS’ play-by-play man Jim Nantz as an option, your best bet is “read.”

What will be mentioned first? Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl -140; Tom Brady’s age +100 — 10TH SUPER BOWL

But fear not, the mention of Brady’s 10th Super Bowl will be immediately followed by the mention of Brady’s age. Then take a drink. But be forewarned: If you play this game, you’ll be asleep by halftime, and the rest of the prop bets won’t matter.