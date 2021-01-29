If Pete Rose and Curt Schilling want into the Hall, then this should be the entry fee

Damaged goods: From left, pitcher Curt Schilling, MLB’s home run king Barry Bonds and Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time leader in hits, all have Hall of Fame credentials, yet none of them are in due to off-the-field actions. Associated Press

The National Baseball Hall of Fame should include Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and yes, by God, Peter Edward Rose.

Their respective Cooperstown plaques, however, should be authored by a Hall of Fame voting member, and preferably the one who absolutely hates him the most.

In case you missed it, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced that no candidate received the necessary 75 percent of the vote in order to be inducted so there will be no Class of 2021. Just when you think 2020 is over, it keeps pulling you back in.

Snowflake Schilling’s feelings were so hurt by the exclusion that he requested the Hall take him off the ballot next year, which would be his final of eligibility. For that reason, he must remain on the ballot.

He needed 16 more votes to be called a Hall of Famer, which he says he doesn’t feel like he is. But then he said he only wants his candidacy to be reviewed by the Hall’s veterans committee.

Mr. Schilling, please stop shopping in the humility aisle.

For the record, I do not have a Hall of Fame vote, at least not yet. Few more years. A task I once envied now sounds like jury duty.

Had I had a ballot, I would have voted for all of these guys to be in Cooperstown, even though on a personal level I find their respective behaviors boorish, childish, selfish and a lot of other -ish words.

They were all, however, tremendous baseball players, with or without HGH, PEDs, Xanax, Prednisone, Clomid, Fertinex, Pergonal, Lupron, Cetrotide, Novocaine, NyQuil, Darvon and some sort of fish paralyzer. Or Twitter.

A long time baseball man once told me a guy like Bonds can dog cuss you out, and you still want him on your team. You’re a better team with him.

That’s baseball.

What the Hall voters must do is get over their selective enforcement of character and integrity clauses for candidates, and just own who these people are on their enshrinement plaques.

Since the expansion of the media has revealed our fabled sports heroes as human beings with more baggage than an entire fleet of Amtrak trains, let’s stop with charade.

At the suggestion of my spouse, I propose beginning with the Class of 2022, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum inductees have plaques that roll it out — the good, the bad and the horrendous.

There’s no need to pretend what these guys did was anything remotely heroic. They were Hall of Fame baseball players, and often Hall of Fame jerks.

In 2022, all of these aforementioned players need to inducted into Cooperstown, with plaques that read something like this:

Curtis Montague Schilling

Baltimore-Philadelphia-Houston-Boston-Arizona

In 20 big league seasons he struckout 3,116 batters, won 216 games, led the Boston Red Sox to the 2004 World Series victory to end “The Curse of the Bambino.” Also won championships in 2007 with Boston, and 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks where he was named co-MVP.

Also, turned into a raging hypocrite, far right-wing nut who wants to express his views and everyone to agree with him. Degraded transgender people, Muslims, trivialized the Holocaust, joked journalists should be killed, and endorsed the theory that one of the survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, was a paid actor.

Former Philadelphia Phillies GM Ed Wade said of Schilling, “He’s a horse every fifth day, and a horse’s ass the other four.”

Barry Lamar Bonds

Pittsburgh-San Francisco

The best player of his generation who won seven NL MVP awards, owns MLB single-season home run record (73), and career home run record (762). A 14-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner, he also won two batting titles and played in one World Series.

He’s one of the most arrogant, unpleasant people in the modern era of America — why, even shelter dogs refuse to be rescued by him — and so it’s a disgrace that this is the guy who broke the record of the affable Hank Aaron. Bonds once admitted to what we all knew, that he took steroids. Had the gall to tell a jury he thought he was taking flaxseed oil. The question wasn’t which cap he’ll wear, but what size will it need to be?

William Roger Clemens

Boston-Toronto-Houston-New York

In 24 seasons, ”The Rocket” won 354 games, struckout 4,672 batters, made 11 All-Star teams, won seven Cy Young awards, made 11 All-Star teams, led the league in ERA seven times, and won two World Series.

Also, Clemens was named in MLB’s “Mitchell Report” that included the names of players who were found guilty of using PEDs. Roger took a lot of them.

Bailed out by former teammate Andy Pettitte, who initially claimed that and Roger took PEDs but later backed out on the claim, which allowed Clemens’ high-priced Houston lawyer get his client out of a perjury charge of lying to the U.S. Congress.

Peter Edward Rose

Cincinnati-Philadelphia-Montreal

The all-time leader in hits, games played, plate appearances and at bats. In 24 seasons, he made 17 All-Star appearances, won three batting titles, two Gold Gloves, three World Series titles, and was the best player on one of the best teams in the history of MLB, The Big Red Machine.

Also, he bet on baseball, lied about it for years only until he finally came clean in a book he never read about himself but agreed to do it because he wanted the money. ”Charlie Hustle” also later admitted to having a sexual relationship with a girl who was under the age of 16 while he was playing for the Reds in the ‘70s.