The Republican congressman who befriended the Democrat Hank Aaron

United States congressman Roger Williams of Texas (L) fondly recalls his time as a teammate with Hank Aaron. Aaron died on Friday at the age of 86. Associated Press

Shortly after Roger Williams won the election to represent the 25th District of Texas in the U.S. Congress in ‘12, he received a congratulatory phone call.

It was Hank Aaron.

“Roger, you need to know I’m a Democrat,” Aaron told Williams.

“Oh I know,” Williams responded. “I know you’re a capitalist, too.”

On Friday, Hank Aaron died. He was 86. Not sure what else can be written about Hank Aaron that has not already been said.

One part that can’t be stated enough, and is something we have lost as a society, is Aaron’s ability not to hit a home run but his capacity to get along even if we disagree.

Here was a lifelong Democrat, who had no problem being friends with a traditional conservative, like Williams.

“I saw him three years ago and he came up to me and asked, ‘Are you still selling cars?’” Williams told me in a phone interview.

Of the many amazing feats amassed by Aaron in his baseball career, and life, is that it’s virtually impossible to find a person who has a negative word to say about him. For a man that popular, that is almost as difficult as hitting 755 career home runs.

Baseball loses their best modern day player. A 5 tool player that overcame racism to live his life on and off the field with class, the pursuit of excellence , and above all , humility. #RIP @masnOrioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) January 22, 2021

Playing with Hank Aaron

Long before Williams became a successful businessman and member of congress, he was quite the baseball player who also coached at TCU. He was drafted by the Braves in 1971, and played three injury-plagued seasons with the organization before retiring.

It was at spring training in ‘72 where a young Williams met the man who was on his way to becoming the greatest home run hitter who has ever played (that includes Alex Rodriguez and Barry Bonds).

“I was 21 and I’m in my first big league camp and I walk into the clubhouse, and it’s empty but in the middle of it is this big table and it’s loaded with baseballs,” Williams said. “I hear these cleats on the concrete ramp, and in walks Hank.

“He puts a towel around his neck, sits down, and he just starts signing baseballs. He doesn’t know me from Adam, but I am thinking I’ve got to get his signature.”

It is not uncommon for pro athletes to get autographed items from their opponents for their own personal collection.

Sensing this was an opportunity he may not get again, Williams grabbed a dirty baseball from inside his locker. He walked up to Aaron in the still empty clubhouse.

“Mr. Aaron, my name is Roger Williams,” he said. “Can I have your signature?”

Aaron looked at the dirty baseball this kid just handed him, and tossed it in the shower. He took a new baseball, signed it, and handed it back to the minor leaguer.

“Kid,” Aaron told Williams, “you’re in the big leagues.”

“Yes sir,” Williams said.

Although Williams would spend just a few spring trainings with the Braves, Aaron had this knack for remembering all of his teammates, and ability to make time for anyone.

Williams routinely makes any Atlanta Braves reunions he can, and those events kept him in contact with Aaron.

Their time together was not extensive, but Williams was around Hank enough to collect the type of stories that can carry hours of conversation.

“He was probably one of the first players to ever have body guards with him. There would be guys in the clubhouse who were assigned to protect him,” Williams said. “One of those years he became the highest paid player when he made $175,000.

“There would be players who would yell at him, ‘Hank! Don’t cash that check; we want to see it!”

Williams briefly played for a team with Aaron’s brother, Tommie.

Tommie told Williams, “Trying to sneak a fastball by Hank is like trying to sneak the sun past a rooster.”

Aaron routinely offered the following advice to any hitter, including Roger: “Hit the mistake. They are going to make a mistake to you.”

One game Williams played with Aaron he fondly recalls when Hank faced Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer.

“Palmer had struck out Hank twice on sliders, and he didn’t look good at all,” Williams said. “It’s the ninth inning, and we’ve got a rally going. We had two runners on, and Hank is facing Palmer again.

“He made his mistake. The ball just disappeared; it got in on Hank, but he was so quick with those wrists he turned around on it and hit a home run. I have no idea how he did it.”

Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record of 714 in 1974, the year after Williams returned to Texas having finished his baseball playing career.

Last year, Williams came across a picture of Aaron. He is 15, standing on railroad tracks, and he’s preparing to travel to play for the Indianapolis Clowns of the Negro Leagues. The picture said, “$1.20 in his pocket. One pair of pants. A major league dream.”

Roger bought the picture, and Aaron to signed it. The photo hangs in Williams’ office, and it reads, “To my friend Roger - Hank.”

America lost yet another cherished member of the baseball community on Friday with the passing of Hammerin’ Hank.

While Hank Aaron’s baseball achievements made him one of the best players who ever lived, how he treated others made him great.