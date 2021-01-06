A fallen football star’s homegoing has one final trip to the end zone at AT&T Stadium

The first time AT&T Stadium was opened for the purposes of a memorial service was in 2013 for decorated U.S. military sniper, Navy SEAL Chris Kyle.

The second time AT&T Stadium was opened for the purposes of a memorial service was on Jan. 6, 2021, for former West Mesquite and University of Utah running back Ty Jordan.

One of the speakers at the service was Jordan’s older sister, Angel Jenkins. As she spoke, her voice shook and fluttered like a leaf in the wind.

After she sang a verse from “Silent Night,” she said, “Ty, I’m gonna’ miss you so much.

“Thank you for being my little big brother. I love you so much.”

“Ty’s house was in order,” Pastor Rickie Rush told the audience. “Get your house in order. Doesn’t matter if [God] comes early.”

And that’s it.

Ty Jordan was barely here, and made the most out of his time. Not much else you can do.

On Christmas night, Jordan died in Denton. Authorities determined Jordan had accidentally shot himself in his hip.

He was 20 years old.

Twenty.

As the family prepared to try to plan the service for Jordan, word spread to Jerry and Gene Jones, who offered the use of AT&T Stadium.

If Ty Jordan could not be buried in a football stadium, having his final service at the most elaborate football facility in the world was appropriate.

For his final resting place, Jordan was dressed in his University of Utah football uniform.

After the nearly two-hour service concluded on Wednesday, the casket was wheeled into the stadium’s East end zone where family members and loved ones celebrated Jordan’s final touchdown.

The University of Utah chartered a plane and members of its athletic department, and most of the football team and its coaching staff, flew to DFW on Wednesday to attend the service.

After news spread that Jordan had died, University of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham held a virtual team meeting with his staff and players.

“It’s the most difficult team meeting I’ve ever had in my life,” Whittingham said to the five members of the media who attended the service. “It is heart-breaking.”

Jordan was named the Pac-12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, and he looked like a young man who would have a nice college career, at least.

“He was the best freshman in the history of the University of Utah,” the school’s athletic director Mark Harlan said following the service.

As evidenced by the dozens and dozens of photos of Jordan wearing various football uniforms displayed on the AT&T Stadium video monitor, Jordan loved football.

A few photos were from Jordan’s college recruiting visits; one where he is wearing a uniform from the University of Tennessee, USC, Texas, and an image with Tom Herman on the 50-yard line at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin.

In looking at the hundreds and hundreds of people who attended Jordan’s service on Wednesday, he probably could never have envisioned so many people would be there.

As a Power 5 football player, he likely was well aware of his popularity, but I wonder if he knew that many people loved him, or cared.

Do any of us?

I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of writing about, and hearing about, people dying. I can’t imagine what Jordan’s family is going through.

His is a family and a network of loved ones that have experienced enough sadness and loss in the last year that could fill a lifetime. Back in August, not even six months ago, Ty’s mother, Tiffany, died of breast cancer.

As grieving members and loved ones existed the stadium, the only sounds were the howling winds blowing through the doors and the sobs of young people.

Ty Jordan did everything he could in 20 years, and made a tragic mistake that cost him his life.

He was loved, and he had his house in order.

He led a good life. It was just too short.