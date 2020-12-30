Mark Cuban: ‘With cases where they are I didn’t feel good about having fans.’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, speaking with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in 2019, will not allow fans to attend games at American Airlines Center until he feels it is safe to do so. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Mark Cuban’s often left-leaning mouth has alienated some of his customers, but he continues to write checks to back up his words.

On Wednesday night, when the Dallas Mavericks will begin their 2020-21 home schedule, the number of fans inside American Airlines Center will be zero.

On Jan. 22, the Dallas Stars will begin their 2020-21 home schedule, and the number of fans inside American Airlines Center could reach 5,000.

“If cases start to decline we will reconsider,” Cuban wrote in an email. “With cases where they are I didn’t feel good about having fans.”

This is not an inexpensive decision.

But none of this makes sense.

The Dallas Mavs won’t have fans, but the Dallas Stars will? In the exact same building?

“I can’t speak for the Mavericks, but I have 100 percent faith that [AAC GM Dave Brown] will manage the protocols and it will be safe for fans who want to come to the games,” Dallas Stars president Brad Alberts said in a phone interview this week. “We are letting [season-ticket holders] opt in or opt out. The overwhelming percentage got back to us saying they want to come to the games.”

The great state of Texas plows through the great COVID catastrophe of 2020, which is not going to let up just because the calendar reads 2021. From hosting the 2020 MLB World Series, the New Mexico Bowl, the National Finals Rodeo and now the Yellow Rose Bowl, Texas has made it a priority to be open “safely.”

Meanwhile, Cuban remains the rare Texas hold out.

Since the COVID closures started on March 11 when the NBA postponed the Oklahoma City/Utah game after a player tested positive, no owner in sports has been as visible, and outspoken, about being cautious in the face of the coronavirus.

“Part of the equation is that once we open up to fans we also open up to friends and families of staff and players,” Cuban wrote. “In doing so we increase significantly the risk of our players being exposed, which could in turn have a disastrous impact on our season.

“Once cases decline and the number of vaccinations increase we will certainly reconsider. But now is not the time for us to have fans in the building.”

He holds firm on this despite losing millions in revenue.

The San Antonio Spurs opened their season without fans, but tentatively planned to allow some in for their game on Jan. 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers. It is beginning to look, however, as if the Spurs will keep the arena closed for now.

The Houston Rockets are allowing about 4,500 fans in for their home games.

Major League Baseball did not allow fans in for its home games in 2020, but did for some postseason games in “bubble” environments, including Globe Life Mall in Arlington.

MLB has not announced its policies for 2021.

The Stars’ plan is almost identical to its policies when it permitted fans inside the AAC for the Stanley Cup playoff watching parties.

Some concession stands will be open. Social distancing and mask guidelines are in effect. Fans will need their credit cards, and smart phones, to conduct every transaction.

Alberts said they will raise their 2020 Western Conference Champions banner on Jan. 22, before they host the Nashville Predators.

While all of these other teams, and schools, in Texas play on with a small percentage allowed in to watch, Cuban waits.

As he waits, on Tuesday the SMU women’s basketball program announced it canceled its entire season after playing six games. It is the first program in Texas to opt out of a season.

The Texas Bowl, which featured TCU and Arkansas, was canceled.

If the situation changes, the Stars will allow more fans in. As of right now, the season ticket holders with the longest tenure get the first priority.

“As things hopefully get better, and we can get a vaccine in, say, April, and the case counts go significantly lower in Dallas and the whole area, and the elected officials see it safe to increase we will look bring more people in,” Alberts said.

Since no one has clearly defined what are acceptable statistics, the real hope for all sports teams is now just to get through to next season, when the whole place can be open without an obstacle, or a mask.

“That’s fair and accurate,” Alberts said. “Well, let’s hope that’s accurate.”

On behalf of every fan, yes, let’s hope that’s accurate.