After defeating Garcia, Errol Spence is the best pound for pound boxer

Errol Spence is the best fighter in boxing, it’s just too bad he does not have the mouth to promote himself.

The native of DeSoto returned to the ring for the first time since he flipped and crashed his Ferrari in October of 2019 to fight Danny Garcia on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Spence looks the same fighter, because he is the same fighter. In an entertaining, but not spectacular fight, Spence steadily pressured and pointed his way to a convincing win over Garcia to retain his middleweight championship belts.

In front of just over 16,000 socially-distanced fans at Jerry World, Spence won a unanimous decision to improve to 27-0.

“I proved I’m back and I’m here to stay,” Spence said after the fight.

We are watching the closest fighter boxing has seen since Floyd Mayweather in his prime, with one major exception.

Mayweather was a brilliant self promoter. Spence just does not possess the personality that made people have a strong reaction, and inspired fans to watch him. Even if they hated him.

Whatever concerns people (me?) had about Spence coming back from the car crash he ended early in the fight against Garcia. Spence was just as dominant against Danny Garcia as he was in his previous recent fights against Shawn Porter and Mikey Garcia.

“I give myself a B. I think I had a little bit of ring rust in there,” Spence said to the media after the fight.

Neither fighter was knocked down, but Spence hounded Garcia and would not let him string much together. It was not until the final eight seconds of the 12th round when the underdog threw a flurry of punches that landed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

It was the only time of the fight Garcia landed multiple punches in a row.

Spence never fatigued, and again showed the ability to grow stronger as the fight went on. He is a brilliant technical fighter, and, like Mayweather, is so well conditioned he wears down opponents by never getting tired.

Spence also is starting to show the same characteristic as Mayweather: He makes every opponent look the same.

This weight class is loaded with quality fighters, and boxing has a few other marketable names, but Spence is the pound of pound best fighter in the world.

Now that Spence conclusively demonstrated he is the same fighter as he was before the crash, whom will he fight next?

Spence would only say he plans to fight in the summer of 2020. He didn’t name names.

Potential challenger Terence “Bud” Crawford would be a top draw, but it’s hard to envision the respective “camps” of either fighter wanting this potential big pay-day fight in 2021. Crawford was in attendance at the fight on Saturday night.

“I’m not worried about Terence Crawford,” Spence said.

Spence has previously desired to fight Manny Pacquiao, and to send the 41-year-old into retirement. Manny has not expressed much interest in fighting Spence.

A Spence v. Canelo Alvarez fight, preferably in Texas, would be an enormous draw. But there is the issue of weight.

Spence was asked about fighting Canelo, but slipped the subject.

Shawn Porter lobbied multiple times for a rematch with Spence during the Fox PPV telecast, where Porter served as a commentator. Not sure Spence would bother with Porter again.

The way Spence is fighting, and fights, there may only be fighters who can challenge him, just not beat him.