Bassem Youssef, Egypt’s Jon Stewart, says comics will withstand the loss of Trump

Bassem Youssef was a heart surgeon in his native Egypt before he turned to comedy and became the Jon Stewart of the country. Under pressure, Youssef moved his family to L.A. He will be performing at the Addison Improv on Nov. 27, 28 and 29. Photo provided by Jonas Public Relations

As much as they crushed him, no profession adores the current president of the United States more than comics.

The material, which provided content globally, is set to expire here shortly.

This is not causing a panic in writer’s rooms, or in the minds of America’s comics.

“I’m not worried. We had eight years of [Barack] Obama and Jon Stewart didn’t suffer; stupidity will always be there,” said comedian Bassem Youssef, who was known as the Egypt’s Jon Stewart.

Youssef is one of America’s most unique comedians. He was a heart surgeon in his native Egypt who became a comedian/political satirist, but moved to the United States because of the pressure.

In the U.S., he offers some of the most astute observations of America, and Americans, of any comedian going with a perspective unseen from most comics.

He is scheduled to appear at the Addison Improv with shows Nov. 27 to 29.

“The most American thing is to make fun of your president,” he said. “Part of your freedom is the ability to make fun of your country.

“As much as I think Trump has been good for comedy, he might not be that good [for comedy]. It just becomes so repetitive. There is no joy in it any more.”

Mac Engel: Full disclosure, I typically cover sports.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Bassem Youssef: That’s great. The most extreme people are sports fans. That’s why you see all of the military advertisements at sporting events. You see the same type of fanaticism and marketing [in Egypt], the only difference is [the Egyptian military] doesn’t need to advertise. They just draft you.

Here, the [military] advertising is the marketing of a killing machine. They make it so appealing to young people. You’re not joining the military. You’re joining [the video game] Doom.

ME: In one of your TV specials you talk to a gun store owner in Florida, who seems to have no idea that you are not American and how racist he sounds.

BY: Being bigoted is not an American thing. Americans think you have racism, you haven’t seen racism. You have a sad tradition of slavery and discrimination, that’s true. Americans have worked hard for the last 40 to 50 years, and the progression of human rights has been astronomical.

In the Arab world, the progression is very slow. The voices who call for equality are being swept along, and the system and the government works against them.

ME: When did you leave and has the Arab world changed?

BY: I left in November of 2014 and I have not been back. Arab spring was our chance to make change, and the extremists and the military ruined it. So now I came here for my third transition; I was a heart surgeon to comedian to political satirist, and now I do comedy in a language that is not mine. It’s very hard.

ME: Have you found that audiences accept your humor and perspective?

BY: I live in a blue state like California, so I can’t complain. There have been some unfortunate events where I had hecklers at my shows who can’t stand the fact I made fun of Trump. They’d say, ‘If you don’t like it, why don’t you leave?’ They said the same thing to me in Egypt. I’m running out of places to go.

ME: Have you done shows in traditional “red states” and been welcome and comfortable?

BY: I’ve done shows in Nashville, Dallas, Houston and Austin. I don’t think a rancher may come see me, unless he’s coming to see ‘The Cable Guy.’ My show is not about making fun of America.

It’s not a typical show. It’s two parts. The first part is my life in Egypt, and the second part is my life of coming to America and what is happening. As much as I’ve had hecklers and people who were upset, I’ve had people who wear MAGA hats and they are laughing their asses off.

ME: What is the Middle Eastern perception of America?

BY: First of all, they all want to come to America. If they love it, or hate it. They may hate it, and burn the flag, but they’d be the first in a long line to get a visa.

It’s this love/hate relationship. America’s influences are around the world, while the [Middle Eastern world] all hold our breath asking, ‘Who is going to bomb us next?’ That’s why the Middle East was so happy Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election; they would not be bombed on by a woman.

ME: Is your life here that much different?

BY: I’d do a show, go to the gym. It’s the same as here. I did that before I became vegan. I am Arab and vegan, which makes me scary and annoying. You know, I have been attacked for my Islamist views, but it’s nothing like being attacked for being a vegan.