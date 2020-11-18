The truth is the Mavericks had no choice but to lie to themselves about the player

Dallas Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis leaves the court after being ejected from Game 1 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers in August. AP

The Dallas Mavericks second-leading scorer will not be beginning the season on time, and now is officially a hold-your-breath player.

The Mavericks knew this when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

The Mavericks knew this when they made KP the highest-paid player in franchise history with a five-year, $158 million contract.

Because no top-tier free agent wanted to sign with the Mavs, owner Mark Cuban, GM Donnie Nelson and coach Rick Carlisle had no choice but to lie to themselves and believe the risks to acquire KP were minimal, even when they were massive.

The Mavericks have no choice but to treat KP as weak, which he is not, but there is nothing to suggest his body is anything but.

The NBA’s COVID-compacted offseason continues this week with the Draft on Wednesday night followed by free agency starting on Friday. Somehow, the NBA season is supposed to start on Dec. 22.

The Mavs have picks No. 18 and No. 31; expect them to draft a Lithuanian/Slovak/Croatian Zebra at 18.

As much as this team belongs to Luka Doncic, it goes nowhere special if KP is on the bench. And the Mavs have no choice but to treat him like he’s breakable until he proves otherwise.

This week, Nelson told 105.3 The Fan that KP will not start the regular season as he will continue to rehab his right knee. He had surgery to repair a torn meniscus that that he suffered in the Mavs’ first round playoff series against the L.A. Clippers in late August.

KP is tentatively scheduled to resume basketball workouts around Jan. 1. As to when he’s able to actual play in an actual basketball game again, don’t look for it to be around Jan. 1. These recoveries are measured in months, not weeks.

In the meantime, expect the Mavs to pursue a guard who can defend the wing in this abbreviated offseason, and look for help to defend the interior.

The Mavs were a historically good offensive team last season — and almost a historically bad defensive team, too. And that was with KP averaging two blocks a game. He’s a great talent, and when he plays he’s worth all of the risks. In his first year with the Mavs, he averaged 20 points and nearly 10 rebounds a game.

With KP running next to Luka, the Mavs were entertaining and could play with any team in the league. But there is also no way to trust KP will hold up for an entire season, whatever that means anymore.

Porzingis has been in the NBA for five seasons, and played four. In those four years, he’s never played more than 72 games in a season.

In his playoff debut for the Mavs this past season, he appeared in three playoff games. The Mavs played six.

He missed all of the 2018-19 season after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Feb. 6, 2018, back when he was with the Knicks.

The Mavs always say the same thing; that trainer Casey Smith has a zen-like quality with magical healing powers who can get players on the floor despite whatever previous injury questions exist.

And while that may be true, Smith is not God — although it would not surprise anyone if Cuban tried to put the Almighty on the payroll.

There is nothing to suggest KP is some cliche tissue-soft Euro who is trying to duck games. His 7-foot-3 frame just might not be built for an 82-game schedule. Maybe closer to 50.

It happens. Former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming, who stood 7-foot-6, was also a brilliant player but nagging foot and ankle injuries forced him out of the game early, after eight NBA seasons at the age of 30.

KP has played hurt, and during the 2020 NBA playoffs, Carlisle bristled at a reporter’s question that insinuated the Mavs were holding KP out because they were being careful.

KP suffered the injury in Game 1 of that series, and played two more games despite the pain.

Kristaps Porzingis is a 25-year-old who continues to redefine what tall players can do on the floor. He also happens to have knees you can’t trust.

The Mavs are moving forward with the belief they will contend with Luka and KP carrying the team, but in order to do so requires holding your breath.